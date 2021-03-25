The 90s was the time when BPO’s started to grow in India. With developments in the IT sector and the increasing number of graduates in India, job seekers began to flock at the opportunity of working with BPO’s (Business Process Outsourcing). India was the epicenter for third-party outsourcing because of low cost and efficient labour.

Even today, BPO’s are one of the most high-paying jobs for fresh graduates and even professionals. No matter how advanced technology gets with understanding, an applicant’s capabilities are most accessible with a call center resume.

Times have changed to have a generic resume for call center jobs and get selected. People often try to get creative with their CVs and resume but forget the underlying problem. They include some outdated information in their call center resumes.

Have you seen a billboard ad? You may see it is enormous and placed at a strategic location at the side of the road. It’s not the size of the billboard that counts here, and it’s the attention span of the people that is important.

You may pass a billboard in a few seconds, and that’s the amount of time a designer has in mind to get creative with their work. People moving past a billboard will only keep in mind what impression the content made in 3 to 4 seconds. The Human Resource function is similar to this. They scan your CV for not more than 30 secs.

Does your CV have the potential to grab the attention within a few seconds after reaching the recruiter? So here’s what you need to improvise in your resume for a BPO experienced professional or even a fresh graduate.

Objective

What are the objectives? It is a short sentence about your goal in life. Don’t make it a life story. There are resumes where the object spans 100 words. Will the HR read it? Even you would not have read it had you received the CV in hand. Writing an objective must be two lines and a maximum of 25 words stating your goal and aim after you join a company.

Too much work experience

We have seen people, including two months, three months, and even internship work details when they have over ten years of work experience in a BPO. The most important reason for this, as per a recruiter, is that applicants don’t wish to show any career gap. Times have changed, and hence you should not overcrowd your resume with irrelevant work experience.

You can keep that for discussion during the initial interview if you get questioned about it. Short work experience gives the impression that you are not stable. However, if these small experiences include excellent companies, you can highlight them in a single line. It Is valid for fresh graduates who work as interns.

Unnecessary extracurricular activities

There is a massive difference between participation and winning. Unless you participated in a specific contest or an event and got selected from hundreds or thousands of applicants for a competition, it is unnecessary to mention participation while writing your CV.

For example:

She participated in an elocution competition in college. Ok then? People can stand in the middle of the crowd and speak. It is a waste of space. Unless you write, participate and win, You can highlight participation on behalf of the college or previous companies in acclaimed meetings, expos, seminars in one or two sentences.

Hobbies

In earlier times, interviews depended if you were truthful about your hobbies. If you mentioned reading, an interviewer will dig in and ask you questions about the book, the writer your views, and then judge you.

Hobbies now are considered a personal preference and can be left out of the CV. You playing the guitar is not helpful for the BPOs voice process. Fresh graduates can include hobbies as they don’t have much in the work experience section in a CV or resume for call center jobs in Mumbai.

Order of your Certifications

Certifications are essential, and placing them in order of importance on your BPO resume will get you the proper attention.

A wrong order may look like the one below:

Certified MS Office professional

Completed IELTS Band 8

PMP Diploma

Help Desk Analyst Certification

The correct order should be:

Help Desk Analyst Certification

PMP Diploma

Completed IELTS Band 8

Certified MS Office professional

Your Address on the Resume

Your resume travels places. HR is not interested to know what building, what apartment number, and if you have a balcony facing the sea or the garden. Get real in this section. Only mentioned the state and the city. While writing the address, we use two to three words per line, and it shreds a lot of space to share other information.

Your location is essential because a BPO is a shift-based job, and if you live way across the city, it may reduce your chances of getting selected. You may have arrangements to stay nearby, therefore be safe and only mentioned city and state.

Speaking English skills

BPO jobs are 90% of the time for English Speaking professionals. Suppose it is a multinational you need not stress that you know English. Hence keep the skill of speaking for a telephonic or face-to-face interview phase.

You need not decorate your resume format for BPO experienced professionals with spoken English skills all over the place. You can, however, highlight it in different ways. Certification in English won English elocution, guest speaker at a convention where the primary language was English.

Summary

