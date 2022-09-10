We all know that the beauty industry is one of the oldest industries in the world. Humans learned to beautify themselves way before they learned anything else. Hence, the beauty industry has a lot of history in it. But since this industry keeps constantly updating and improving, it is important to know accurate beauty industry news.

When we talk about the history of the beauty industry, we have to go a long way back in time. It is believed that lipsticks existed even five thousand years ago. At that time, people used to crush gemstones, flowers, and seeds to use their color or tint as a lip color. They used to apply these colors on their lips and faces to beautify themselves.

Thus, lipstick has been an important ornament of humans forever. Even now, the color of one’s lips can define a lot about their personality, mood, and nature.

For example, a bold lip color shows confidence in the person, while a darker shade of red or velvet purple shows the presence of sensuality in their mood. Thus, lipsticks, tints, and lip colors have their language.

Thus, lipsticks have always been a trend and will remain to be a trend for the longest time. But what about other products? To know more about current trends and popular cosmetic products, one should read some informative beauty industry news.

It is because, beauty industry news is all about the latest products launched in the market, the finest brand for buying cosmetic products, and the easiest way of keeping our skin healthy and glowing.

Latest beauty industry news

First, let’s look at the cosmetics products that are in high demand right now. When we say cosmetic products, it includes a huge variety of products in it. Starting from makeup products like lipsticks, blushers, eye shadows, etc to hair accessories, skin care products, and much more.

According to a study, even now lipstick is a cosmetic product that is in more demand than all the other products. Thus, it proves how evergreen lipsticks are and always will be.

After lipsticks, there is a huge demand for hair extensions like wigs and other hair accessories. This might be due to the impact of covid on a lot of people.

A lot of people have witnessed serious hair damage and hair fall as a result of the highly powerful medicines of covid. Thus, a lot of people choose to use hair extensions and other hair accessories to overcome this issue of hair fall and hair damage.

After lipsticks and hair extensions, other products which are also in demand are makeup removers, primers, lash enhancers, eyeshadows, mascara, and lip gloss.

Some cosmetic products which are in moderate demand are foundation brushes, body bronzers, eyebrow colors, blush brushes, etc.

Cosmetic and beauty products which are in the least demand are eyeshadow primers, face highlighters and luminizers, face bronzers, lip stains, eye concealers, lip liners, and lipstick primers.

Thus, it can be seen that almost no one uses lip liners and lipstick primers these days. It is because modern lipsticks are manufactured in such a way that they can be used as lip liners as well. Thus, people do not feel the need to buy separate lip liners.

Similarly, modern lipsticks include lip primers as an ingredient. Thus, people do not feel the need to buy separate lip primers either.

Now that we know lipsticks are still in huge demand, let’s see if covid affects the demand for lipsticks in any way.

Effect of covid on the demand and sale of lipsticks

During April 2020, when covid was at its peak, the sales of lipsticks did face a slight downfall. Sales of lipstick tumbled down a bit during the period of lockdown.

However, by the end of April 2020, the sale of lipsticks again saw a rise. Thus, lipsticks were again in huge demand as covid became less severe in some regions of the world.

The demand for lipsticks remained high till the end of August. The sale of lipsticks was at its peak until the spring of 2021.

To understand the effect of covid on the sale of lipsticks more clearly, we also have to look at the sales of lipsticks in the previous year and the next year, i.e. 2019 and 2021.

In these two years where covid did not have much effect, the sales of lipsticks remained consistent throughout the years. Thus, it can be seen that people regularly buy lipsticks irrespective of season or month.

But on the other hand, in 2020 when covid had a huge effect on people, the sale of lipsticks saw a huge growth just after April. It clearly shows how much people were eager to go back out again and wear nice lipstick shades and colors.

Due to this reason, as soon as the lockdown was lifted, people started buying lipsticks and other cosmetic products. Thus, covid was beneficial and detrimental for the lipstick industry at the same time.

Impact of covid on other cosmetic products

Now that we know enough about the sale of lipsticks before, during, and after the pandemic, let’s talk about the impact of covid on other products as well.

Earlier when we saw the demands of people for cosmetic products, lip liners and lip primers were at the bottom of the list. This means that they were the least demanded products.

But surprisingly in the year 2020, when covid was at its peak, these products were at the top of the list of people’s demand! Thus, it can be seen how covid was very beneficial for sellers and manufacturers of lip primers and lip liners.

Hair extensions like wigs and other hair accessories were also in demand during this year. Other than hair extensions, cosmetic products like eyebrow colors, makeup removers, and mascara brushes were also in demand.

While mascaras, foundation brushes, highlighters, luminizers, etc were in moderate demand. Face bronzers, body bronzers, and eyeshadow bases and primers were in the least demand during the year.

Thus, we can see how covid affected the demands of people. Despite this, lipsticks still managed to be on the top of every list. These are some of the most informative beauty industry news about the effects of the pandemic.

