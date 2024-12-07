Did you know that choosing the right truck trailer can be the difference between smooth logistics and unnecessary delays? Every cargo has its specific requirements, and different types of truck trailers offer solutions for any type of transportation—from palletized goods to oversized cargo. Read our article and find out which trailer type is the right fit for you.

1. Tarpaulin Trailer: A Versatile Solution for Various Transport Needs

The tarpaulin truck trailer is one of the most common types of trailers in Europe due to its flexibility. The tarpaulin protects the cargo from weather conditions, while the structure allows for easy access from the sides, rear, and top.

Specifications:

Length: 13.6 meters (44.6 ft)

13.6 meters (44.6 ft) Width: 2.45–2.5 meters (8–8.2 ft)

2.45–2.5 meters (8–8.2 ft) Height: 2.7–3 meters (8.9–9.8 ft)

2.7–3 meters (8.9–9.8 ft) Volume: Up to 100 m³ (3,530 cubic ft)

Up to 100 m³ (3,530 cubic ft) Load capacity: Up to 24 tons (53 lbs)

Usage:

palletized goods

construction materials, machinery

consumer goods requiring weather protection

The tarpaulin semi-trailer truck is ideal for logistics where fast loading and unloading are crucial.

Tip: For a deeper understanding of legislative limits and potential fines for vehicle overloading, we recommend reading the article about maximum weight limits for trucks and related fines. https://www.intelligentliving.co/overload-fines-truck-weights/

2. Box Trailer: Safety First

Box truck trailers have a solid construction that protects the cargo from theft and damage. They are among the preferred types of trailers for transporting valuable or fragile goods.

Specifications:

Length: 13.6 meters (44.3 ft)

13.6 meters (44.3 ft) Width: 2.45–2.5 meters (8–8.2 ft)

2.45–2.5 meters (8–8.2 ft) Height: 2.7–3 meters (8.9–9.8 ft)

2.7–3 meters (8.9–9.8 ft) Volume: Up to 90 m³ (3,180 cubic ft)

Up to 90 m³ (3,180 cubic ft) Payload: Up to 24 tons (53 lbs)

Usage:

electronics, furniture, and other valuable products

goods vulnerable to damage or theft

This semi-trailer truck is a common choice for retail logistics and e-commerce.

3. Refrigerated Trailer: Specialist for Temperature-Sensitive Goods

Refrigerated truck trailers, often referred to as “Frigo,” ensure transportation at precisely controlled temperatures. They are essential for logistics in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Specifications:

Temperature range: -25°C to +25°C (-13°F to 77°F)

-25°C to +25°C (-13°F to 77°F) Volume: Up to 85 m³ (3,000 cubic ft)

Up to 85 m³ (3,000 cubic ft) Payload: Up to 22 tons (48.5 lbs)

Usage:

food (fresh and frozen)

pharmaceutical products

temperature-sensitive chemicals

Using this type of trailer ensures the safety of temperature-sensitive goods during long-haul transportation.

4. Flatbed Trailer: A Solution for Oversized Loads

A flatbed truck trailer is designed for transporting large and heavy items. The open platform allows for easy handling of goods that are not sensitive to weather conditions.

Specifications:

Payload capacity: Up to 25 tons (55 lbs)

Usage:

construction machinery and materials

oversized components

This semi-trailer truck is essential for transporting construction machinery.

5. Mega Trailer: More Space, Same Payload

Mega trailers have an increased internal height, allowing for the transportation of large but lighter loads. They are popular in the automotive industry.

Specifications:



Height: 3 meters (9.8 ft)

3 meters (9.8 ft) Volume: Up to 100 m³ (3,530 cubic ft)

Up to 100 m³ (3,530 cubic ft) Payload: Up to 24 tons (53 lbs)

Usage:

automotive parts

furniture and large-volume goods

The Right Trailer, The Right Direction

Each type of trailer has its own specific use and features, tailored to the needs of various industries. Remember, the key is not only the type of cargo being transported but also the logistical requirements and capabilities of your truck trailer. Transportation isn’t just about moving from point A to point B—it’s about precision, reliability, and adaptability.