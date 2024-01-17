After a car accident, the actions you take could either help or harm your car accident claim. In particular, there are certain mistakes that many people make after they have been hurt in a crash.

You should know what to avoid that could put your claim in jeopardy. Read on to discover the top five mistakes you should avoid making after a car accident.

1. Refusing Medical Treatment

The sudden nature of a car accident can spike your adrenaline which can easily mask your injury pain. You may be inclined to go home if there are no visible injuries but this is a huge mistake.

Many injuries are not visible on the surface and they may not cause symptoms until hours later. Skipping medical treatment is foolish because, without documentation that you were treated for injuries, you will have no basis for your injury claim.

2. Recording a Statement with the Other Driver’s Insurer

Even if you weren’t at fault, you will need to alert your auto insurance company about the accident. The other driver may try to blame you and file a claim with your company. However, you have no obligation to talk to the insurance company representing the other driver.

If they ask you to record a statement, they might be trying to get you to incriminate yourself under the guise that they care about your well-being. You are well within your legal rights to decline and let them know you’ll put your attorney in touch with them.

3. Posting on Social Media

Perhaps you’ve heard that you shouldn’t post about your accident on social media. This is excellent advice, but you should take it a step further. Avoid posting anything on social media until your case is concluded. The at-fault driver’s insurance company or their attorney will be looking for anything they can use against you. They can argue that a photo of you smiling is an indication that you’re not really in pain.

4. Accepting the First Offer

Many car accident victims are overjoyed when they are offered a settlement soon after their crash. You may have been struggling financially before this event and now you see the light at the end of the tunnel. It is wise to check the offered amount first to make sure it is enough to cover your damages.

You should be considering more than just your past medical bills. Your settlement should reflect your future medical costs related to your injuries, lost wages, property damage, and non-economic damages such as pain and suffering.

5. Waiting Too Long

The statute of limitations in California car accidents is only two years from the date of the accident. You should take action as quickly as possible to avoid being barred from seeking compensation.

One Last Mistake That Car Accident Victims Make

There are no laws that require you to seek legal representation for your car accident case. Often, Californians think they can handle making their claim on their own. But due to comparative negligence laws, they often find out that the at-fault party is trying to blame them.

This means that your compensation could be drastically reduced. If you are injured in a car accident , you should hire a personal injury attorney to help you navigate the process. They will investigate and present evidence that protects you from being unfairly blamed. They will advocate for your legal rights and fight for the compensation you deserve while you get the chance to rest and heal from your injuries.

Now that you are aware of the top five mistakes that accident victims often make, you will stand a better chance of recovering sufficient compensation for your damages.