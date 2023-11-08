37 people die due to car accidents in the United States every day. Many more suffer severe and often life-long injuries.

While most people think of broken bones and missing limbs as car accident injuries, head and facial injuries are as serious. Facial and head injuries are some of the most common car accident face injuries.

Learn about the causes and treatment of the most common car accident face injuries.

1. Facial Fractures

Facial fractures are a common and often severe consequence of car accidents. They occur when the face experiences a direct impact with surfaces like the steering wheel, dashboard, or airbag. The force of the collision can lead to fractures in the nose, cheekbones, jaw, and eye sockets.

Treating facial fractures usually causes surgical intervention. Surgeons reposition and secure the broken bones using wires, plates, and screws.

This procedure aims to restore the normal alignment of facial structures. It promotes proper healing. Soft tissue injuries may also need attention.

In more complex cases, plastic surgery may be necessary for cosmetic reconstruction. It aims to restore a patient’s pre-accident appearance as soon as possible.

2. Whiplash-Associated Disorders

These common injuries result from the abrupt deceleration and acceleration of the head and neck during a collision.

They often manifest with a range of symptoms. You will feel neck pain, stiffness, headaches, and even facial discomfort.

Treatment options for whiplash-associated disorders are non-invasive. Physical therapy is a crucial component. It helps patients regain range of motion and strength while reducing pain.

Pain management techniques and anti-inflammatory medications are often prescribed to ease the discomfort. Gentle neck exercises can also help improve mobility. Chiropractic care is another option that some individuals find beneficial.

3. Temporomandibular Joint

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) injuries resulting from car accidents occur when significant force is applied to the jaw or head. The TMJ is the joint that connects the jaw to the skull. Trauma to this area can lead to pain, dysfunction, and related facial symptoms.

You can treat TMJ injuries with rest, hot and cold compresses, and anti-inflammatory medications. They may also prescribe Jaw exercises. It is to improve mobility and strengthen the affected area.

In some more severe cases, dental or medical specialists may recommend splints. In rare instances, surgery to address the issue and restore normal jaw function.

4. Facial Lacerations

The impact of shattered glass, debris, or airbags causes facial lacerations and contusions. These injuries can vary from minor cuts and bruises. It can be deep lacerations that can damage the skin and underlying tissues.

Treatment for facial lacerations involves thorough cleaning of the wounds and suturing. In more complex scenarios, plastic surgeons may become involved in cutting scarring. They may need to reconstruct the patient’s appearance.

Wound care and antibiotics may also be necessary to prevent infections and promote optimal healing.

Know the Different Car Accident Face Injuries

In conclusion, drivers must know the top four most common car accident face injuries and their causes. It is also essential to seek immediate medical treatment in case of an accident. Remember always to prioritize safety while driving and stay alert on the road.

If you or someone you know has suffered from a car accident, make sure to consult a medical professional. It would help if you explored the available treatment options. Stay safe and drive responsibly.

