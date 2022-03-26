One of the first things that brides think about when planning their wedding is what color scheme they would like to go for. With so many colors to choose from, this can become a rather overwhelming task. Here at ChicSew.com, we are experts in wedding design and stock a wide range of dresses in a variety of shades.



Often, we are asked what our favorite shades are, and while we do not have an overall favorite, sage green has definitely caught our eye in recent years, coming high up on our list of trendy bridesmaid dresses 2022. This natural and gentle shade flatters every skin tone, from the fairest skin tones to the deepest, richest darker tones.

Sage green is often paired with more natural colors such as beige, browns or pale pinks for a natural look that matches nature. Alternatively, pair it with darker blues or charcoal greys for a bolder look more appropriate for fall or winter.

Still not sure whether it is the shade for you? Here are our top 18 bestselling sage green satin dresses and why we love them. Let’s take a look…

The Sage Green One Shoulder Soft Satin Mermaid Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

If you are looking for a bridesmaid’s dress that will make them look like a celebrity and cling perfectly to their silhouette, try sage green one shoulder soft satin mermaid bridesmaid dress, made from a sleek and classy sage green satin with a high split at the front. The two spaghetti strap one-shoulder design elevates the dress, while the muted green color combined with the high-quality soft satin material adds an element of luxury. The dress has a sweetheart neckline that shows off your bridesmaids’ assets, creating curves in all the right places. This truly is number one on our list of sexy bridesmaid dresses.

The Sage Green Soft Satin Floral Lace Mermaid Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price: $169.99

One of the most popular color combinations with sage green is pale blush. These pale pink shades, combined with muted green, reflect the colors that we see in nature and are a great choice for a wedding paired with beautiful blush peony flowers. If you are considering this theme, The sage green soft satin floral lace mermaid bridesmaid dress is the one for you. This stunning and intricate long length gown with a sweetheart neckline and mermaid skirt has a base color of sage green, while the top of the dress has a delicate lace blush floral overlay, which makes it really stand out.

The Sage Green Soft Satin One Shoulder Floor-Length Mermaid Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price: $139.99

The sage green soft satin one shoulder floor-length mermaid bridesmaid dress is an elegant yet sexy design that is at the top of our list of mermaid bridesmaid dresses. The floor-length one-shoulder design clings to all the right places, while the leg split will make your bridesmaids look glamourous and ready for the red carpet. The zipper back makes the dress easy to slip on, while the pleated front design across the stomach is flattering for all shapes. Statement earrings would match perfectly with this show-stopping look.

The Sage Satin Side Slit Floor-Length Mermaid Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

If you are looking for an elegant and sophisticated off the shoulder design, look no further than the sage satin side slit floor-length mermaid bridesmaid dress. With a tight bodice and pleated design over the middle section of the dress, this design can work in a number of different sizes. The short sleeves drape smoothly over the shoulders, while the leg slit adds a sexy twist to this design. The floor-length design has a slit up the back of the dress that allows it to fit like a glove in all the right places.

The Sage Satin V-Neck Floor-Length Mermaid Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

For a lower, v-neck neckline that elegantly accentuates the bust, The sage satin v-neck floor-length mermaid bridesmaid dress is a great choice. The dress is supported by two thin spaghetti straps, which then merge into a cross v-neck design. The pleated material over the bust gives the dress some added texture, while the dress skims over the hips, accentuating but not clinging to them. A perfect design for warmer summer months. Add a delicate necklace to highlight the cleavage, and pair will nude shades for a classic look.

The Sage Satin Strapless Split Side Mermaid Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

Our sage satin strapless split side mermaid bridesmaid dress is one of the most unusual and memorable designs on chicsew.com, and that makes it one of our favourites. The mermaid silhouette is smooth and sleek, while the ruched band pulls the dress in at the waist. The jagged neckline is a great statement piece, while the no strap design has been a popular bridesmaid dress choice for many years. A chocker style or short necklace will pair perfectly with this dress.

The Sage Satin Straps Square Floor-Length Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

For a thicker, two-strap design, try our sage satin straps square floor-length bridesmaid dress With a square neckline and a ruched design, this dress offers an elegant structured feel that is perfect for a formal wedding. The sweetheart neckline highlights the bust without revealing too much, while the zip up the back ensures that the dress fits snuggly for that made to measure look. The dress is fully lined and made from the finest satin material fit for a queen.

The Sage Green Backess Mermaid Satin Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

If you are looking for a more high-neck design, the sage green backess mermaid satin bridesmaid dress is a great option. The sage green satin design has a pleated bodice for delicate detail, while the higher neck is both elegant and respectful. The leg split and the beautiful backless design offer a modern and sexy take on a high neck gown, showing off the beauty of your bridesmaids. The mermaid silhouette comes in, accentuating the hips and floating down to the feet.

The Sage Strapless Side Slit Satin Long Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

The sage strapless side slit satin long bridesmaid dress has a classic sweetheart neckline that has been popular for bridesmaids for decades, and this trend is set to continue. The thicker band of material brings the dress in at the waist, while the ruching across the hips and the bust show off your bridesmaid’s curves. The dress is both fully-lined and floor length for a graceful look, while the zipper up the back means that your bridesmaid will feel secure and supported on the big day.

The Sage Satin Off Shoulder Long Mermaid Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

For a more structured design, why not consider sage satin off shoulder long mermaid bridesmaid dress with its boned bodice and cupped neckline, which gives a corset-like appearance. This gives your bridesmaids further support, allowing them to feel comfortable on your big day. The off the shoulder straps sit beautifully on the arms for a refined look, while the side split is an elegant, classic design that is a firm favorite. Pair with pin curled hair for a Hollywood look.

The Sage Green Simple V-Neck Satin Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

The sage green simple v-neck satin bridesmaid dress is a simple and elegant design perfect for every season. This dress is a more reserved design perfect for a church ceremony, while the ruched material pulls in the waist and glides over the hips. The zipper up the back of the dress makes it easy to get the dress on and pulls it inwards to fit the shape of your bridesmaid perfectly.

The Sage One Shoulder Soft Satin Tulle Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

If you are looking for a softer, more Grecian style design, try out the sage one shoulder soft satin tulle bridesmaid dress, which combines high-quality satin with softer pleated tulle over the top as an overskirt. The thick one shouldered strap offers support while looking elegant and classy, while the leg split adds a little bit of spice to the design. This dress is perfect for a destination wedding in the summer heat, by the sea or in picturesque gardens.

The Sage Off-Shoulder Mermaid Satin African Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

Looking for a larger short sleeve? The sage off-shoulder mermaid satin african bridesmaid dress modernizes the 80s style puffy sleeve, turning it into a fashionable off the shoulder design combined with the draping and ruching of sage green satin that is sure to turn heads. The sweetheart neckline offers further structure to the dress, while the thigh-high split adds an element of sexy to the design. Wear the sleeves further up the shoulders, or down your arms – giving you choice to help your bridesmaids feel comfortable on the day.

The Sage Satin Off Shoulder Floor-Length Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

The sage satin off shoulder floor-length bridesmaid dress is a great, flattering design that is perfect for every shape. The off the shoulder, floaty design is both flirty and feminine, while the mermaid silhouette skirt accentuates the curves of your bridesmaids. This light design is perfect for outdoor weddings, where the dress will move gracefully in the gentle breeze. Consider pairing this design with cascading bouquets that follow the flow of the material downward. This dress requires minimal accessories, and would look perfect with updos, as the dress does all the talking for itself.

The Sage Sexy Mermaid Long Sleeve Satin Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $139.99

The sage sexy mermaid long sleeve satin bridesmaid dress is a perfect option for a long-sleeved bridesmaid dress that does not look matronly. The off the shoulder design is a sexy twist on a long sleeve, where the rest of the arms are covered. The high split also modernizes this design, while the long sleeve is tasteful and ideal for a winter or church wedding where it is recommended that the arms be covered. If you are considering having an outdoor wedding in the spring time or fall where the weather could be a little cooler, long sleeves are a great option.

The Sage Green Sexy Soft Satin Tea-Length Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $109.99

The sage green sexy soft satin tea-length bridesmaid dress is a sleek, simple and minimalist satin design which is a modern twist on the traditional bridesmaid dress. The spaghetti straps, midi length and minimal detailing are stunning, but simple enough so as not to divert attention from the bride on her special day. The side zipper makes the dress easy to get on and off, while the slight cowl neck is subtle and delicate. This design is perfect for an outdoor wedding in the sun, as the material will shine in the light and the lightweight material is great for warmer temperatures.

The Sage Simple Satin Spaghetti Straps Tea Length Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $129.99

The sage simple satin spaghetti straps tea-length bridesmaid dress is a more casual, midi dress that is perfect for a beach or woodland wedding. The shorter hem will not drag along the ground, which the floaty, soft-satin material leads to an innocent, ethereal look for your bridesmaids. The material drapes beautifully over the hips, flattering any body shape, while the v-neck neckline is feminine and flattering.

The Sage A-Line Chiffon Sweetheart Sexy Slit Long Bridesmaid Dress

Retail Price $99.99

The most affordable dress on our list is the sage a-Line chiffon sweetheart sexy slit long bridesmaid dress which offers a great bi-level hem option that is both fun and fierce. The short A-line satin design is layered underneath soft chiffon that creates a floaty skirt. The boning on the bodice is great for added structure, while the sweetheart neckline with back zip offers extra support for your bridesmaids, making them feel comfortable all day – even when they are hitting up the dance floor.

To Round Up…

No matter the season or theme of your wedding, sage green bridesmaid dresses are a popular choice. Pair these dresses with whites or creams for a classic look, gold for a more regal theme or blush pink for a soft, natural take. It has been clear in recent years that sage green bridesmaid dresses are here to stay, hitting the pages of bridal magazines.



