Mental illness can be one of the most isolating things in the world. Many conditions make it difficult to summon the motivation or energy to go to work, or school, meet up with friends, or even leave a person’s bed. When accounting for the fact that most mental illnesses cause physically taxing symptoms such as fatigue and sensory issues on top of their mental strife – it doesn’t take an online PMHNP program to show you why a mental illness can cause major problems in a person’s social wellbeing.

Yet sociality and connection with other people is not only a human need for survival and fulfillment, but it’s a fundamental method of treatment for mental illness. Almost like a parasite vying for its survival, mental illness actively works against one of the most effective treatments available for it. So why is social connection and meaningful relationships such an effective antithesis to mental illness?

From the Trees

Before there were the complex social dynamics found in the human species, sociality developed as a way for animals to cooperate to secure more reliable sources of food, establish larger territories, create more breeding options, and protect each other. Over time these social behaviors were selected for through the evolution process, and as sapience developed in the line of primates that became humans, the social dynamics of animals eventually refined into the complicated social minutiae and cultures that we have today.

The evolutionary precedent of social cooperation and interaction has had a massive impact on our cognitive function. Studies show that a sense of belonging to a social group is a massive concern for most people. So important is the involvement of a community that American Psychologist Abraham Maslow, famous for his hierarchy of needs, established that feeling as a person belongs to a community is the third most important requirement for self-actualisation after physiological needs, and safety/security.

The inference of this is that most people need the presence of a community to properly self-actualise, suggesting that the development of society is more than just an evolutionary trend, but is also a psychological need. As we go through life we seek the comfort, support, entertainment, and pleasure of the company of others; and while the specific type of socialization and the number of people within a community can change from person to person, the bottom line is that psychologically everyone needs the presence of others in their lives.

The Brain’s Reaction to Sociality

There are many physicochemical reactions to social stimuli. Our brains are wired to thrive on connection and interactivity. As little interaction as face-to-face contact releases what psychologist Susan Pinker refers to as “a cocktail of neurotransmitters” associated with pleasure, pain relief, and de-stressing.

Connecting with other people produces a blend of all four major pleasure chemicals. Dopamine is the reward system of the brain. The brain releases it to stimulate feelings of joy on the completion of a task or when we meet a goal. It’s the chemical that motivates us to get up and go to work, take care of our loved ones, and engage in our hobbies. Serotonin makes us feel important as well as regulates mood and sleep. Oxytocin is released in relation to sexual attraction and romantic attachment. Finally, Endorphins are well known as the “feel-good” chemical and are associated with stress and pain relief.

All of these hormones are released when we are engaged socially, and despite their different functions, they all have one common factor. They all cause positive emotional experiences. Every single one of the aforementioned hormones contributes in some way to our overall happiness levels, keeping our system regulated and healthy.

Maintaining Health Relationships

All the research on social matters about mental illness concurs that not only is social interaction necessary as a part of human existence, but it’s key to developing a healthy sense of self and taking care of a person’s mental health. Everyone is a product of the communities they grow up in, and when a person is isolated it exacerbates their feelings of loneliness and worthlessness.

When someone has a mental illness these symptoms are worsened. Social interaction is proven to be the catalyst for improved physical and mental health. When people engage as part of their community their feeling of connection and understanding is lifted, and their happiness is shored up. When people establish healthy social links their ability to mitigate and establish a life outside of their mental illness is strengthened.

However, most importantly, aside from the chemical reactions in the brain as a result of social behavior, healthy social bonds form a network of support that can be called on during times of strife or difficulty. Mental Illness is a lifelong condition, but it can be treated. Some of those treatments are chemical, others involve ongoing therapy. Another treatment still is the formation, maintenance, and engagement of social bonds.