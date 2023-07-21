People have a lot of misconceptions about Thrive DFT — not the least of which is that they incorrectly call it a “Thrive patch.” But it’s Thrive DFT’s Ingredients that are really worth taking a closer look at.

Innovation has a way of attracting a lot of attention. Apple managed to crawl its way back from the brink of bankruptcy in the late 1990s to become the world’s most valuable company, and it owes a lot of that success to the eye-catching innovations it introduced in the early 2000s. Amazon started as an online bookseller in 1994 (certainly an innovative idea at the time), and then started really pushing the envelope by expanding into other markets, including digital media and streaming. I guess what I’m trying to say is that when you do something new, people sit up and notice.

Unfortunately, sometimes they notice the wrong things.

Take Thrive DFT, for example. Thrive DFT is part of a simple three step system designed to support and enhance your nutritional system. The first step is the Thrive Premium Lifestyle Capsules, the next is a Premium Lifestyle Shake Mix, and lastly is the Lifestyle DFT. This three step nutritional system has been designed to target weight management, ease general discomforts, enhance immune support, and much more. Let’s dig into Thrive DFT from the Thrive Experience.

Have you heard of Thrive DFT? If not, I bet you’ve heard the term “Thrive patch.” The term “Thrive patch” is an example of people looking at innovations and getting hung up on the wrong parts. While Thrive DFT isn’t a “Thrive patch,” it is a remarkably innovative approach that is apart of a three step system to aid nutritional support — one that delivers a unique formula of beneficial ingredients designed to help you provide your body with the optimal nutrition it needs to look, feel, and perform better when taken as part of the Thrive Experience.

Here, we’ll take a closer look at the ingredients that make up the innovative Thrive DFT formula and how each contributes to supporting a healthier lifestyle. But first, let’s look at the DFT itself, and why it isn’t a “Thrive patch.”

Thrive DFT Explained

DFT stands for Derma Fusion Technology and is an integral part of the Le-Vel Thrive Experience. Along with Thrive Premium Lifestyle Capsules and Premium Lifestyle Shake Mix, DFT makes up the three-step process that has helped the Le-Vel brand become one of the most successful nutrition systems in the world. Thrive DFT works in conjunction with the Thrive capsules and shakes to provide optimal nutrition support, filling the vital nutrition gaps that tend to get left out of the standard American diet.

To do this, users apply the Thrive DFT to an area of clean, dry skin after taking the Thrive Capsules and Thrive Shake Mix. And this is where some people get stuck (pun most certainly intended).

Thrive DFT is a small foam plaster designed to adhere to the user’s skin and remain in place for up to 24 hours before being replaced. As such, a lot of people like to compare it to traditional transdermal patches. But commercially-available transdermal patches have been around since the late 1970s; DFT is something new. It’s not a “Thrive Patch,” or even Le-Vel Thrive’s versions of a traditional transdermal patch — it’s a distinct, patented technology that goes beyond what’s available in run-of-the-mill nicotine (for quitting smoking) or scopolamine (for combatting seasickness) patches.

According to the Le-Vel Thrive site, “The DFT delivery system is designed to infuse the derma (skin) with Le-Vel’s unique, premium grade THRIVE Lifestyle formula… It results in a delivery rate benefiting the individual over an extended period of time.”

So… it sticks to the skin and delivers formula over an extended period. Does that make it a “Thrive patch?” Semantics aside, calling this a “patch” just doesn’t tell the whole story. DFT uses new, proprietary advances to create improved results. That’s why you won’t see the term “Thrive patch” in any of Le-Vel’s official marketing materials. Instead, the Thrive brand focuses on the real innovation behind the product: The unique DFT formula.

What Is the Thrive DFT Formula?

As addressed above, each of the Thrive products that make up the Le-Vel Experience are designed to work in conjunction with one another. As such, each is built around a unique formula. Taken together and used as directed, the Original Thrive DFT formulas have the potential to support:

Weight management

Appetite Management

Premium nutrition in the body

By utilizing the Thrive ELITE DFT as directed, the formulas also have the potential to:

Block fat absorption

Promote fat metabolization

Support cognitive performance

Support healthy joint function

Calm general discomfort

Provide antioxidant support

Support lean muscle development

Support digestive and immune function

How? By bringing together essential vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial ingredients. And that’s where the real innovation in Thrive DFT shines.

What Are the Ingredients in Thrive DFT?

OK. So Thrive DFT goes on the skin and provides ongoing nutritional supplementation. Sounds like a pretty innovative way to optimize nutrition. But what kinds of nutrition are we talking about? Let’s take a look at the ingredients:

Aloe Vera: Recognized for its soothing and healing properties, aloe vera is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. It can contribute to digestive health, nourish the skin, and strengthen the immune system.

CoQ10 (Ubiquinone): Essential for cellular energy production, CoQ10 serves as a valuable antioxidant that promotes cardiovascular well-being and overall vitality. It also helps counteract the decline of antioxidant levels associated with aging.

Cosmoperine®: Cosmoperine is a patented ingredient derived from black pepper. It enhances the absorption of other nutrients, optimizing their effectiveness within the body and maximizing the associated benefits.

ForsLean®: Extracted naturally from the Coleus forskohlii plant, ForsLean provides benefits for promoting lean muscle mass, boosting metabolism, and supporting efforts toward weight management.

Garcinia Cambogia: Derived from the rind of the Garcinia Cambogia fruit, this ingredient contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which can aid in suppressing appetite, controlling emotional eating, and facilitating weight management.

Green Coffee Bean Extract: Abundant in chlorogenic acid, green coffee bean extract has been linked to increased fat-burning, improved blood sugar control, and reduced body mass index (BMI). Additionally, it provides a natural caffeine boost to fuel workouts.

L-Arginine: As an essential amino acid, L-Arginine plays a critical role in protein synthesis and supports healthy blood flow. It is also believed to contribute to enhanced exercise performance, cardiovascular health, and muscle recovery.

Limonene: Limonene offers potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Research suggests that it supports digestive health, bolsters the immune system, and promotes overall well-being.

White Willow Bark Extract: White willow bark extract possesses natural anti-inflammatory properties, which can help alleviate discomfort and promote joint health — particularly beneficial when engaging in demanding physical activities.

Thrive DFT Ultra 2.0 and Thrive DFT Black Label/White Label

The ingredients listed above apply to the original Thrive DFT, but Derma Fusion Technology is available in other Le-Vel THRIVE Plus Products as well. The newest variation, THRIVE ELITE DFT, includes essentially all of the beneficial ingredients found in the original Thrive DFT, but with a few additions to the recipe and a greater concentration of Forslean, Garcinia Cambogia, and other extracts to promote improved results.

Additional ingredients you can expect to find in the newer DFT products include:



5-HTP: This naturally occurring compound helps increase serotonin levels in the brain. It is commonly used to promote relaxation, improve mood, and support healthy sleep patterns.



This naturally occurring compound helps increase serotonin levels in the brain. It is commonly used to promote relaxation, improve mood, and support healthy sleep patterns. Green Tea Extract : Rich in antioxidants, green tea extract supports metabolism, promotes fat oxidation, and provides a gentle energy boost. It may also contribute to overall cardiovascular health.



: Rich in antioxidants, green tea extract supports metabolism, promotes fat oxidation, and provides a gentle energy boost. It may also contribute to overall cardiovascular health. Guarana : This extract is a natural source of caffeine and provides sustainable energy and increased focus. It may also be tied to enhanced physical performance.



: This extract is a natural source of caffeine and provides sustainable energy and increased focus. It may also be tied to enhanced physical performance. L-Theanine : Found in tea leaves, L-Theanine is known for its calming effects, reducing stress and anxiety while promoting relaxation without causing drowsiness. It also enhances mental focus and attention.



: Found in tea leaves, L-Theanine is known for its calming effects, reducing stress and anxiety while promoting relaxation without causing drowsiness. It also enhances mental focus and attention. Quercetin : Quercetin is a flavonoid with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It supports immune health, reduces oxidative stress, and aids in maintaining a healthy inflammatory response.



: Quercetin is a flavonoid with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It supports immune health, reduces oxidative stress, and aids in maintaining a healthy inflammatory response. Satiereal® : Derived from saffron, this extract has been linked to mood enhancement and appetite suppression, potentially aiding in weight management and mood support.



: Derived from saffron, this extract has been linked to mood enhancement and appetite suppression, potentially aiding in weight management and mood support. Vitamin B12 : Vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining healthy nerve cells, producing red blood cells, and supporting energy metabolism. It helps combat fatigue, supports brain function, and promotes overall vitality.



: Vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining healthy nerve cells, producing red blood cells, and supporting energy metabolism. It helps combat fatigue, supports brain function, and promotes overall vitality. Yerba Mate: Well known and widely used in South America as a beverage, yerba mate is valued for its energizing properties. It offers a balanced combination of caffeine and other compounds that promote mental clarity, sustained energy, and improved appetite management.



It’s also worth noting that regardless of which kind of DFT you use, you’ll also be getting a range of essential vitamins and minerals. And because Le-Vel Thrive understands the importance of keeping synthetic chemicals and lab-created mystery additives as far away from health-conscious bodies as possible, Thrive DFT uses only naturally sourced ingredients. This is one of the biggest innovations associated with the Thrive Experience — the focus on creating a natural solution.

Natural Innovation

Thrive DFT is not some magic health and fitness solution. It doesn’t promise impossible results. Instead, it relies heavily on your own commitment to support your Thrive journey through healthy eating and daily physical activity.

If you approach the Thrive Experience expecting to coast through it without putting in any effort on your part, the benefits you take away will probably be minimal. On the other hand, if you dive into it head first, Thrive DFT (working in conjunction with the other two steps in the Thrive Experience) can give your body the added energy and nutritional support to achieve your goals, and to do so completely naturally.

Are There Any Side Effects to Using Thrive DFT?

There’s another benefit to using only natural ingredients, and that is the fact that Thrive DFT is widely regarded as safe and side-effect free. When used correctly by individuals without pre-existing conditions, allergies, or sensitivities, and adhering to the recommended usage guidelines, DFT provides an extremely low-risk approach to improved health.

Just be aware that the DFT formula is intended for adults (18 years or older). Likewise, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, or those who currently take other medications or suffer from any kind of medical issues, should consult their doctor before they get started. In fact, talking to a medical professional is always a good idea before making any major lifestyle or dietary changes, whether or not side effects are a concern.

Thrive DFT: The Proof Is in the Ingredients

Thrive DFT is a unique technology worth differentiating. But while misconceptions may label the DFT as a “Thrive patch,” it is crucial to recognize the true innovation lies in the formula itself. By understanding the ingredients and benefits, individuals can make an informed decision about incorporating Thrive DFT as part of a three step routine into their daily wellness regimen.

Thrive DFT’s innovative formula and natural ingredients offer the potential for improved health and well-being. While results are definitely influenced by individual commitment, incorporating Thrive DFT as part of the broader Thrive Experience can provide added energy and nutritional support for achieving your personal goals.

So, if you’re interested in seeing how natural, high-quality nutritional supplementation can help you on your health and fitness journey, consider Thrive DFT in conjunction with the Thrive Experience— because at the end of the day, the ingredients are innovations that can get you to where you want to be.