To succeed in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), participants need to have clear, well-articulated goals. Thankfully, support coordination services are here to help – and not only in helping participants define goals, but also in helping them achieve those goals. In this guide, we will explore how support coordination fosters capacity building and aids in goal attainment.

Support coordination is a service funded by the NDIS that assists participants in understanding their plans, connecting with service providers, and achieving their personal goals. To learn more about how support coordination can benefit you, visit Clickability.

What is Support Coordination?

Support coordination is designed to help NDIS participants make the most of their plans. It involves working with a support coordinator who assists participants in navigating the NDIS, accessing services, and achieving their goals.

Understanding Capacity Building

Capacity building is about developing skills, knowledge, and confidence so that participants can manage their own supports more effectively. This empowerment leads to greater independence and improved quality of life.

How Support Coordinators Facilitate Capacity Building

Skill Development: Support coordinators help participants develop essential skills, such as budgeting, planning, and decision-making. Knowledge Sharing: They provide information about available services and how to access them, ensuring participants are well-informed. Connecting with Services: Coordinators assist in identifying and connecting participants with suitable services and providers. Goal Setting and Achievement: They help participants set realistic goals and develop strategies to achieve them. Advocacy: Support coordinators advocate on behalf of participants, ensuring their needs and preferences are met.

Real-life Example

Consider Jane, a participant with complex needs. Her support coordinator helped her set achievable goals for her personal development. Over time, Jane gained confidence and independence, significantly improving her quality of life.

Benefits of Support Coordination

Personalised Support

Support coordinators provide personalised support tailored to the unique needs of each participant. This individualised approach ensures that participants receive the right level of support to achieve their goals.

Improved Access to Services

Support coordinators facilitate access to a wide range of services, ensuring participants connect with providers that best meet their needs – and goals. This includes both mainstream supports and specialised disability services.

Enhanced Understanding of NDIS

Support coordinators demystify the complexities of the NDIS, helping participants understand their plans and the services available to them. This understanding is crucial for making informed decisions.

Building Long-term Capacity

One of the primary goals of support coordination is to build the participant’s capacity to manage their own supports. Over time, participants become more confident and independent, making the most out of the funding and resources available to them.

The Importance of Goal Setting in NDIS

Setting Realistic Goals

Setting realistic and achievable goals is fundamental to the success of any NDIS plan. Support coordinators play a critical role in this process by helping participants identify their strengths, needs, and aspirations.

Monitoring Progress

Support coordinators assist in tracking progress towards goals, ensuring that participants stay on course and make adjustments as needed.

Celebrating Achievements

Recognising and celebrating achievements, no matter how small, is crucial for maintaining motivation and morale. Support coordinators encourage participants to celebrate their successes.

FAQs about Support Coordination and Capacity Building

What is the difference between a Local Area Coordinator (LAC) and a Support Coordinator?

A Local Area Coordinator (LAC) helps participants access the NDIS, develop their plans, and connect with local services and supports. Unlike support coordinators, LACs do not typically provide ongoing support once the plan is implemented.

Can I change my Support Coordinator if I’m not satisfied?

Yes, participants can change their support coordinator if they are not satisfied with the service provided. It is important to find a support coordinator who understands your needs and can effectively assist you in achieving your goals.

How can Support Coordination help with mental health?

Support coordination can help individuals with mental health challenges by connecting them with appropriate mental health services, providing support in managing their NDIS plan, and assisting in developing strategies to achieve their mental health goals.

What are Specialist Support Coordinators?

Specialist Support Coordinators provide a higher level of support coordination for participants with more complex needs. They ensure that participants receive appropriate services and manage any high-level risks.

How can I prepare for my NDIS plan review?

Preparation for an NDIS plan review involves reviewing your current plan and progress towards your goals, gathering reports from service providers, identifying any changes in your circumstances or needs, and setting new goals if necessary.

Conclusion

Support coordination is an invaluable service for NDIS participants, offering guidance, advocacy, and personalised support. By understanding the role of support coordinators in capacity building and goal setting, participants can better navigate the NDIS, achieve their goals, and enhance their overall wellbeing. For more detailed information on how support coordination can assist you, visit Clickability.

Relevant External Links