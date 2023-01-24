Whether you are planning a big event, an intimate gathering, or an art exhibition, the tent design plays a crucial role in the success of any outdoor event.

Today, event tents are more than just shelters and gathering spots to give your guests a break from the scorching sun or rain. These tents give you free rein to curate the event experience you want to offer your guests and visitors.

Customization of your commercial tent’s design can help elevate your branding efforts to the next level. Event tents can offer various design customization options based on your creative needs and preferences, making it easier to make a lasting impression on your guests and potential customers.

Customize tent canopy color & design

The tent colors you choose decide whether or not you will get noticed by your potential audience at an event.

A classic black or white canopy will work, but if you want to make an impact, go for a bold and eye-catching canopy tent. Select your ideal tent color scheme according to the colors used in your brand logo to ensure consistency with other branded marketing materials. In rare circumstances, you can customize the color and design of your commercial tent canopy to match the theme of your event.

Similarly, you can print your branding ideas for the campaign to your pop up tent when going to the event. Remember to use the valance for giving contact details like website, phone number, etc., and use tent peaks for distance advertising such as large logo, brand name, or product image.

Match any tent shape & size requirements

Regardless of the number of guests, there will always be a tent size that can effortlessly accommodate all your guests. You can also choose from different tent shapes, such as A-shape, dome, star, and hexagon. It makes pop up tents a versatile choice for any small- and large-scale event.

Depending on the type of event, you can choose to use any combination of tents. You may want to have one large tent and multiple small tents or a mix of large and small tents in any random fashion.

While the beauty of tents lies in their availability in different shapes and sizes, sometimes businesses have to find their event tents based on the venue and allocated booth space. For example, a heavy duty 10×10 tent is the most common choice when appearing at a trade show.

A remarkable entrance façade

A tent entrance is a crucial point most businesses often tend to ignore. A grand or eye-catching custom entrance design will add visual interest to your space and surely impress the public as they pass by or arrive at your tent.

What could be a better choice to leave a remarkable first impression on your guests than having a stunning entrance façade to your event?

Infuse brand personality into any event

In corporate events, every business or company wants to show off its brand. With so many tent design customization options, you can strategically print your brand name, logo, or graphics to communicate with your audience, get maximum brand exposure, and achieve higher ROI.

You can add half or full sidewalls to your tent design to further expand your advertising space while offering protection from the elements. This is why many businesses choose branded pop up tents to promote their products and services on different occasions.

Note that custom table covers and flags are yet another practical addition to your event tent design as they help catch the attention of visitors and passers-by.

Diverse logistical arrangements

Event tents with larger internal space enable you to customize the placement of tables, chairs, stools, and the staging area. The freedom to allow more diverse arrangements within your tent helps to enhance the overall event presentation. For example, instead of the standard seating plan, you can propose different seating plans for different ceremonies to elevate the overall presentation of your event.

If you are a food or beverage brand, adding seating to encourage customers to take a load off and chat while they eat works wonders!

Partition internal space

You can separate or partition sections of your space within the event tent for different purposes. For example, you can create multiple sub-sections, such as a cocktail area, lounge, kitchen, washroom area, etc., to segregate them from the main event area. Certain events also call for a separate space for gathering and entertainment of VIP guests, bringing a sense of exclusivity to the occasion. Sectioning or partitioning the internal space of the tent also ensures maximum utilization of the available space.

Final Thoughts

A perfect tent design for any outdoor event will help you soar past the competition and attract more customers. The tent design will set the tone outside your tent and give a welcoming feel to your potential customers as soon as they step inside. But regardless of the efforts you put into designing the perfect event tent, your tent is only as good as the manufacturer you choose to build it and the care you take post-purchase. Always choose a manufacturer you trust and follow the care and cleaning instructions to protect your marketing investment for a longer life.