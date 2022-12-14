A hit-and-run accident in Chicago can potentially be a severe case. It is because there are many different types of evidence police can collect if you find yourself in this situation. This evidence may vary from a broken headlight, blood, or even tire impressions left on the road. If you think you are the victim of a hit-and-run accident, it is essential to know what type of evidence can be collected so that you will have more knowledge when talking to the police to get justice. For a case to be successful, you need to contact Chicago hit and run accident lawyers to find out how to collect evidence in a hit-and-run accident.

The Possible Evidence You Can Collect in a Hit-and-run Accident

1. The Video

The video is one of the most critical pieces of evidence you can collect in a hit-and-run accident. A video recording of the incident is an excellent way to establish what happened and what occurred after the accident. Even if there are no witnesses to the accident, a video could help. Instead of being able to talk to witnesses, you can collect their video testimonies on your phone or computer’s memory card.

2. The Witnesses

Witnesses are one of the best types of evidence you could find in a hit-and-run accident case. There could be multiple witnesses who would give two or more versions of what they saw and experienced. If the issue is strong enough, the judge will ask them to testify as opposing parties in court, especially if there is conflicting evidence from other eyewitnesses.

3. Photos

If your camera wasn’t with you at the time of the accident, you could still take photos after it happened. You could photograph the damaged car and get a copy of your vehicle registration documentation to show the extent of the damage.

4. The Record of the Accident

Even if your cell phone, pager, or other electronic device was not with you at the time of the accident, you could still collect your record of the accident.

5. The Police Report

There will also be a police report that you can collect in a hit-and-run accident case. If you were unconscious or poorly injured during the incident, someone else at the scene could ensure that all information was recorded accurately by the police officers.

6. The Medical Report

If someone was injured or serious injuries were sustained in the accident, you can collect their medical report after recovering. It could be a doctor’s note on your condition, which will allow you to document any of your symptoms and how they were treated.

Even if the accident was minor, you must still get your vehicle registration papers and driver’s license on hand. These things are easier to find than the most substantial evidence you can collect in a hit-and-run accident. The more important piece of evidence that you can manage is the video recording of your accident in case there are no witnesses around.