FlipOut is a mobile game app that combines classic pinball, brick break, and arcade games to provide players with fun and excitement. The game has various levels and modes, each with its unique challenges and objectives, making it ideal for both casual and hardcore gamers. FlipOut features both classic and modern board designs and offers simple yet fascinating gameplay. It allows players to test their virtual skills in a fun and casual way, making it the perfect handheld game.

FlipOut is a mobile game app that combines classic pinball, brick break, and arcade games to provide players with fun and excitement. The game has various levels and modes, each with its unique challenges and objectives, making it ideal for both casual and hardcore gamers. FlipOut features both classic and modern board designs and offers simple yet fascinating gameplay. It allows players to test their virtual skills in a fun and casual way, making it the perfect handheld game.

FlipOut is an exciting mobile game application that combines the classic elements of pinball, brick break, and arcade games to offer hours of entertainment and thrills. The game’s colorful and lively design is appealing to players of all ages and genders. The game has a unique gameplay style that combines traditional pinball with brick break mechanics, making it a fresh and exciting take on two beloved classic games.

With various levels and modes, each with its own unique challenges and objectives, players can earn points by shooting the ball with flippers and watching it bounce off walls and spinners. The game offers players different objectives in each mode, making each round a new and exciting challenge. FlipOut provides classic and modern board designs to cater to all preferences, and the gameplay is simple yet captivating.

FlipOut is the ideal handheld game for testing your virtual skills in a fun and laid-back way, whether you’re looking to kill time on a long commute or unwind after a long day. This app is guaranteed to keep you entertained. The game’s simple and intuitive interface allows players to jump right into the action, making it a perfect game for players of all ages and skill levels.

The game features cool playfield backdrops such as ice, space, lava, castle themes, and more, and fascinating pinball features such as mushroom stoppers and dead bumpers for extra safety and fun. The game also helps to nurture problem-solving skills by providing cognitive-nurturing gameplay. FlipOut has a unique scoring system that rewards players for taking risks and completing objectives, adding an extra layer of challenge and excitement to the game.

One of the most exciting features of FlipOut is its innovative tables. The game features five different modes: Casual, Challenge, Time Attack, Survival, and Freestyle.

In Casual mode, players can enjoy a relaxed game experience, where they can enjoy the game at their own pace.

Challenge mode offers players a unique set of challenges that they must complete to progress through the game.

Time Attack mode challenges players to complete the game in the shortest time possible.

Survival mode challenges players to survive for as long as possible.

Freestyle mode, players can enjoy a completely customizable game experience, where they can create their own unique table and enjoy the game in their way.

Visually stunning graphics are another highlight of FlipOut. The game has beautiful, colorful graphics that will keep you engaged and entertained for hours. The game’s vibrant colors and exciting animations create a sense of fun and excitement that will keep players coming back for more. The game also features a unique soundtrack with atmospheric music and sound effects, adding an extra layer of immersion and excitement to the game.

The game’s ball physics are also one of its most advanced features. The game’s realistic physics-based gameplay provides an authentic pinball experience that feels just like playing on a real pinball machine. The game’s smooth touch and tilt controls allow for precise ball movement, making it easy to hit targets and complete objectives.

FlipOut is regularly updated with new tables, challenges, and features to keep the game fresh and engaging. The game’s regular updates ensure that players always have something new to look forward to, making it a game that can be enjoyed for hours on end.

Android Device Requirements:

Requires Android 5.0 and up

Pricing and availability:

The FlipOut application is accessible for Android devices on the Google Play Store. Users have the option to download and use the app for free, and it also features a daily bonus and a free play system that’s similar to classic arcade games.

Download from Google Play

Screenshot

App Icon



Media Contact:

Company Name: GamePlayers Studios

Name: Kobi & Keren Peer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +972585584322 / +972533371454

Country: Israel

Experience a mix of classic pinball, brick-breaking, and arcade action with a modern spin in FlipOut: Pinball Brick Breaker. A game that appeals to all ages and genders, you’ll find colorful, fun levels with unique objectives and challenges for casual or die-hard gamers alike. Hours of entertainment are guaranteed!