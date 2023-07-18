With so many video games available right now, you might be unsure about the next title to try on your PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. Also, there are countless types to choose from, such as first-person shooter, multiplayer, and fighting games, to name a few options. If you want to master a new title this year, there are some options you’d be wise to consider. Here are the most popular video games in 2023.

Call of Duty: Warzone (Modern Warfare)

Some games have the power to cross generations and retain popularity throughout the decades, from casino games like poker and blackjack to video games like Super Mario and Tetris. Falling into this bracket is, without question, Call of Duty. Therefore, it may come as no surprise that Call of Duty: Warzone (Modern Warfare) is one of the most popular games of 2023. It’s a Battle Royale-style version of Modern Warfare and provides a more adult-friendly alternative to titles with similar gameplay, such as Fortnight and PUBG. The thrilling multiplayer combat is almost addictive, and it offers Special Ops experiences that’ll make you want to play on.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The much-anticipated Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t disappoint. Released in May 2023 on the Nintendo Switch, it is a zany sequel to Breath of the Wild and features the welcome return of Link at the Kingdom of Hyrule. Expect plenty of new puzzles and immersive gameplay that prove why The Legend of Zelda is so popular with gamers of all ages. It is a unique twist on the much-loved classic and a must-play.

Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor is the hotly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and continues to follow Jedi Cal Kestis and his crew of rebels on an exciting adventure. Most avid gamers will likely agree that it is a big improvement on the first game, especially as it features an epic laser sword fighting game you won’t forget.

Fans of the famous franchise will be happy to learn it follows the original story’s events, as Kestis will strive to survive and thrive following the killing of Jedi warriors. Available to play on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC, it’s bound to suit your preferred gaming experience.

Minecraft

Minecraft continues to be one of the most popular video games of all time, despite its initial release across multiple platforms in 2011. The sandbox title, which was developed by Markus Persson, has captured the imagination of people of all ages, as they can build endless items using many 3D building blocks. Also, they can participate in combat, explore land, and gather various resources.

Fortnite

Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular online shooter survival games. The gameplay proves it is worth the hype, as it features three modes to choose from: Battle Royale, Save the World, and Creative – with most gamers leaning toward the first two. The epic 100-player face-off is unlike any other title you’ve experienced, and you’ll need to attempt to be the last player standing. Expect everything from shootouts and looting to total and utter chaos.

FIFA 23

You don’t need to be a football (soccer) fan to love FIFA 23, which is one of the most popular games of the year. Developed by EA Sports and released in September 2022, you can play the football video game on many platforms, including the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch. It is one of the biggest and best sports video game franchises on the planet, allowing you to manage and play as a professional football team, such as Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund, to name a few clubs.