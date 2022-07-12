Cryptocurrency trading has become a smart way of making money with digital assets. The main thing that allows generating a profit is the high volatility level of crypto assets. Buying crypto at a low price and selling it when the rate boosts is the most often used investment strategy. It is also called holding an asset for the long term. This trading type usually works efficiently with those popular crypto assets that have a great benefit and high technological foundation behind them. As of summer 2022, the marker shows a downtrend, and all assets rates drop. Many investors see great earning opportunities in this situation.

In this article, we will talk about the best coins for crypto exchange in the summer of 2022.

Good Options To Buy Cryptocurrency

We have came up with the list of the most promising projects to invest in:

Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular asset to invest in. Currently, the rate is $19,067. Even though the rate has dropped amidst various events in the world, this is still the most bought coin, for it shows stable growth in the long term.

Ethereum (ETH). Current rate – $1,017. Based on the Ethereum blockchain, developers can create new projects. The platform offers numerous interesting features for developers, and smart contracts are one of those features.

Tether (USDT). If you want to invest in the least risky asset, you can buy USDT. This is a stablecoin, backed by the dollar. One USDT is always around one dollar. To move between other cryptocurrencies, hedge risks, or just to hold investments in a rather stable form, traders buy USDT.

Binance Coin (BNB). The current rate is $208.69. The asset belongs to the most popular crypto exchange Binance. The coin was created for settlements within the platform, and now it is widely used for buying goods and trading. Since Binance is the largest and the most trusted platform for crypto, its coins have all the chances to grow.

Before picking an asset for investment, check out its background, essence, developers team, and backers. It will help you understand if the project is worth trusting.