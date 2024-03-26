The sun-soaked streets of Los Santos are bustling with life, with the iconic music and crime-infused storylines players have come to love. Since its release, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) has become a touchstone in the gaming community, providing gamers both young and old with a world rich in detail and freedom. For many of you, completing missions is an adrenaline-pumping experience, and today, we’re taking a look at the most iconic missions in GTA V and of course, a few nifty tips on how to beat them.

Prologue: The North Yankton Heist

It’s impossible to talk about GTA V without returning to where it all begins. The prologue sets the scene with a bang, a series of bangs. A botched heist in the snowy Midwest introduces gamers to the intricate narrative that lies ahead.

How to Complete the Mission:

To successfully breeze through this mission, pay close attention to the prompts teaching you the basics of gunplay and cover. Sharp shooting and quick transitions between cover points are your keys to victory.

Three’s Company: The FIB Extraction

In “Three’s Company,” Michael, Trevor, and Franklin’s fates are intertwined via a daring mid-air rescue operation conducted for the FIB. Introducing the game’s character-switching mechanic, this mission typifies the essence of GTA V’s storytelling and gameplay fusion.

How to Complete the Mission:

Meticulous timing and an understanding of each character’s role are vital. Utilise Michael’s sniping skills, Franklin’s driving, and Trevor’s prowess in close-quarter combat to safely escort your target out of immediate danger.

The Big Score: The Ultimate Heist

Easily the most ambitious of all heists in GTA V, “The Big Score” demands careful planning and precise execution. Choosing the right crew and assigning characters correctly can make or break the mission.

How to Complete the Mission:

Opt for the subtle approach to avoid excessive heat from law enforcement. Ensure you’re stocked up on ammo and body armour. Remember to swap characters frequently to manage roles and utilise their unique abilities effectively.

The Wrap-Up: A Narrow Escape

“The Wrap-Up” throws Michael into a deadly convergence of rival agencies and exposes the depth of deceit he is wrapped up in. A ferocious gunfight ensues, requiring both tactical movement and deadly aim.

How to Complete the Mission:

Use environmental elements for cover, and capitalise on Michael’s special ability to slow down time, allowing for precise shots. Prioritising targets that pose the greatest immediate threat helps to keep things manageable.

Legal Trouble: High-Speed Chase

“Legal Trouble” sees Michael dashing to recover sensitive data amidst the backdrop of a gripping high-speed chase. It’s a testament to the game’s varied mission structure, switching pace from full-on action to a need for speed.

How to Complete the Mission:

Driving skills come to the fore here. Anticipate traffic patterns, utilise Franklin’s driving ability if you can, and learn the art of quick cornering. Tactical use of braking and accelerating can save you precious seconds.

A Revolting Development: The Tied-Up Trio

This mission, a concentrated burst of chaos and survival, has Michael, Franklin, and Trevor battling it against waves of Merryweather mercenaries. It’s a stark reminder of the fragile tranquillity in the city of Los Santos.

How to Complete the Mission:

Find a solid position with a broad view, use heavy weaponry to your advantage, and switch between characters to maximise their health regen and utilisation of special skills. Coordination is the name of the game here.

