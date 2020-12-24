Call of Duty: Warzone became one of the most played games of 2020 the day that it was released, racking up millions of players in a very short amount of time.

This popularity still persists even today, although it arguably isn’t at the same time. Regardless, Warzone is still one of the most popular FPS battle royale games or FPS games in general to this day.

The game originally only had a battle royale mode, which is also obviously the main mode. This battle royale mode is also undeniably the most popular and best mode that Warzone has to offer. It is also one of the most challenging modes that any game has to offer, as winning matches in Warzone’s battle royale mode is definitely not an everyday task for a majority of players.

Landing in The Right Places While Playing COD: Warzone

One of the reasons why a majority of players that play Warzone struggle to win is because they ignore the importance of landing in the right places. When you land in the right place, you get much better loot and supplies and automatically have a much better chance of winning than a majority of other players thanks to this.

This is why landing in the best locations that the game has to offer is vital to increase your chances of winning. If you’re interested in tuning down your losses and racking up more wins than usual, here are a few tips on where you should be landing depending on your own preferences.

The Best Locations to Land in COD: Warzone for Loot

The reason why landing in a place with lots of loot is so great is obvious. Great loot obviously means that you’ll be performing much better because you have much better equipment. There are a couple of great locations on the map of COD: Warzone that feature some awesome loot while also having a relatively very low amount of players, at least when it comes to the start of a match.

The main example of this is definitely the Zordaya Prison Camp. It is a relatively small location that is far away from the center of the map where all the action is. Players opt not to drop here too much, even though the prison camp features lots of great loot! You should definitely land here more often than not if you’re looking for a location to land where you and your teammates can find lots of great loot while not having to encounter many players.

Another really good option is the airport. To be more precise, the Vedransk International Airport. This is one of the largest locations in the entire map of Warzone, and it is filled with all sorts of amazing loot. It definitely features a small crowd, as a few players tend to land here often. But the area is so large that you’ll likely not even encounter these players. And you should be able to take them on and get a decent warmup with the great loot that you’ll find even if you ever encounter them.

The Best Locations to Land in Warzone for Gunfights

The reason why some people opt to land in places filled with other hostile players in Warzone is pretty obvious. You can get a lot more kills than other players that landed in less crowded areas. If you manage to get lots of kills, you get lots of rewards and bonuses as well which greatly help you out in a match and even with objectives, events, etc. These crowded areas tend to have the best loot as well.

That’s exactly why landing in a place with lots of players where gunfights are possible is favorable in the eyes of some. If you’re one of many players that prefers to land in the middle of the action, your best option is the Arklov Military Base and the Downtown Tavorsk District. These locations on the map are always loaded with players and you’re bound to find lots of players and some really overpowered loot whenever you land here.

A Way to Never Worry About Choosing Where to Land

