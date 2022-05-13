Ireland remains one of the most popular global destinations for people starting a new life, but how can this be achieved smoothly and with as few issues as possible? The following are some of the keys to getting started in Ireland, although some of them also apply to virtually anywhere on the planet you move to.

Understand the Local Culture

One of the first surprises for many people arriving to Ireland is that English isn’t the only language spoken here. The Irish language has a long and rich history but it almost disappeared completely at the start of the 20th century before being revived again. Irish is the main language in some parts of the country, while in others it’s used chiefly as a second language.

Another element of Irish culture that may surprise newcomers is the sport played here. While global sports like soccer and rugby are popular here, there are also local sports that you won’t have seen anywhere else. The main Gaelic sports of Gaelic football, hurling, and Gaelic handball have long histories but also remain massively popular in the present day.

In a similar vein, traditional Irish music is enjoyed just as much as the sort of pop and rock you’ll hear elsewhere. Traditional ballads and instrumentals can often be heard in small local venues, as well as at festivals.

Sort Out the Paperwork

One of the major concerns for anyone moving abroad is how long it will take them to sort out their paperwork. The process for obtaining visas and citizenships is daunting in any country and Ireland is no exception.

Thankfully help can be found, as detailed in this immigration solicitors Ireland site. They confirm that citizenship can be obtained through naturalization or descent, with the correct documentation needed to back up the claim in either case. Work permits are often easier to obtain but have their own set of requisites you need to supply.

