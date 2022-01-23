The debate over dashcams may be even more heated and controversial than the one about the use of smartphones. The pro-dashcam camp argues that there is nothing more convincing than seeing a video of an event you were not personally involved in. The main argument against dashcams is that they may encourage aggressive driving, which is already a major contributor to traffic accidents and fatalities.

Dashcams’ Role In Police Brutality Cases

Adding fuel to the fire, dashcams have also recorded episodes of police violence in which the person being assaulted by the police was inside the car. Whether a judge would say they were legally justified, cops have been caught on camera punching and even shooting unarmed people through car windows. Dashcams can help take the guesswork out of these incidents, countering some police claims that they acted in self-defense by showing what happened.

Many U.S. citizens install dashcams to protect themselves from bad cops and criminal behavior. But dashcams can also help protect people from other dangers, most notably:

Reckless drivers

Insurance fraud

Accident liability

There are many reports of dashcam footage proving an accident was not the fault of the driver who captured it and, as a result, the driver avoids lawsuits and hefty insurance premiums. The way in which this footage can be used makes people believe that the presence of a dashcam could reduce road accidents and fatalities.

Privacy Laws

If you’re considering purchasing a dashcam for your vehicle, it’s important to know the laws in your state before purchasing one. The use of these cameras may be illegal in some states, whereas others may require certain laws to be followed when using them. In Texas, driving with a dashcam is legal as long as you’re not obstructing your view and/or recording audio. It’s also legal to use it as evidence in a court of law.

There are some dashcams that can record both video and audio, and these are classified as surveillance devices. They must comply with the surveillance laws set forth by the Texas Department of Public Safety. As long as you’re using a dashcam that does not also provide live-streaming or recording of audio, you’re good to go. If you’re involved in an accident and have dashcam footage you want to use in court, Estes Law Firm can provide guidance on what’s admissible and what is not.

Many states have laws requiring consent from all parties in order to record conversations and actions. Some states require this consent regardless of whether there is any audio or visual recording taking place, while others only apply it when the recordings include audio or video.

In addition, some states also require that you notify all parties that they are being recorded prior to making a recording, while others do not have that restriction. As such, it may be important to check the laws regarding the use of dashcams in your state before installing one in your vehicle.