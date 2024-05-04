It was back in 1985 that ‘The Goonies’ hit the movie screens. It became a cult classic and not just in the movieworld. There’s also been a successful slot game and a new version has now been released by Blueprint Gaming.

Those of you who are familiar with the original movie will instantly have their memories of it flooding back. It’s just the same when video games are adapted from a movie. Mikey, Mouth and Data are all here and there’s some more treasure hunting on its way. Perhaps you’ll win some treasure of your own?

Including those original characters is so important. It simply wouldn’t be ‘The Goonies’ without them would it? Nor would it be the same without One-Eyed Willy and he’s here as well. Being able to include them is possible because Warner Bros have been involved with this slot.

It’s also important to give a sequel some new features. That way it can be distinguished from the previous successful release.

When the original slot game was released, promoting it ran into a spot of trouble. There were complaints that an advertisement featuring the game was aimed at those aged under 18.

That’s a bit no-no in gambling advertisements but it was ruled that being a 1980s movie, most under 18 had never heard of it. That won’t be so in 2026 because that’s when the long-awaited sequel is finally released.

This new slot release is certainly different from its predecessor. As the title suggests, it includes the Big Time Gaming Megaways™ mechanic. In the distant past, slot games often had just one winning payline.

Advanced technology has totally changed that and this game has 117,649 different ways in which a win can be achieved. With there also being cascading reels and random multipliers, it all makes for an entertaining game that can produce some big wins.

This slot has six reels but that’s not all. Look out for the additional horizontal wheel that really gives this game a great look. It has a RTP of 95% and the top win that can be achieved is 10,000x your stake!

Another excellent feature in this game is the Cash Collect feature. Keep a close eye on the reels because when both Cash and Collect symbols appear then that’s great news.

Like most top slot games, there’s a free spins round here. You need at least three scatters to appear anywhere on the reels to trigger this bonus round. Some sites even give you spins without any wagering terms attached.

When that does happen your account balance will appreciate it. There’s an increasing number of Collect symbols on the reels. If four of them appear then you will receive a Cash Multiplier that could reach as high as 10x for any winning combinations.

More wins can be achieved if the One-Eyed WIlly Treasure Map feature comes along. You’ll receive upgrades and other hidden features. Your task is to make it to the end of the trail and if that’s achieved another bonus round begins.

The Treasure Blitz Super Spin is another excellent feature in this game. The only symbols that can make an appearance are the Cashpot, Cash, Collect and Fortune Wheels. Additional features can be triggered and these include Pick a Key that gives you increased multipliers and more Super SPins. That’ll keep happening until no Retrigger Trail is achieved.

The Director of Marketing & Relationships for Blueprint Gaming is Jo Purvis. Her view on this new slot release is clear. “(It) shows we are committed to evolving the licensed games in our portfolio,” she said.

While it stays true to the original movie, the new features and its entertaining soundtrack makes it a game players will enjoy.

2024 is set to be another exciting year for Blueprint Gaming. This month sees the release of a new Flintstones slot game. It was the 1960s when the cartoon was initially shown. Even though it’s now the Digital Age rather than the Stone Age, the popularity of the Flintstones continues unabated.

It’s important that companies can be as innovative as possible. Keeping one step ahead of your opposition is always something a company wants to achieve. Next month will see the Rapid Fire Jackpots feature being introduced.

Players will be happy with this new feature as it will make it easier to win a jackpot. Now that’s something every slot player dreams of. It’ll be possible because there will be five Rapid Fire symbols included on the reels.

These could see the player winning 1000x their stake if they are having a lucky day. This and their excellent portfolio of slot games should guarantee further success for Blueprint Gaming.