The Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted fatal car accidents in the United States. According to detailed research by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), 38,460 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2020. This represents a more than 7 percent increase in traffic accident fatalities from 2019.

This is the highest number of fatal accidents since 2007. The trend continues, as the NHTSA data from the first half of 2021 indicates that there were 20,160 fatal accidents between January and June 2021. This article looks at contributing factors to the increasing rate of fatal car accidents.

What Factors Led to the Increase in Fatal Accidents?

Given that vehicle traffic was down significantly during the pandemic, it is surprising that the number of fatal accidents increased. The NHTSA conducted a separate study to determine the factors that led to this dramatic increase. According to the results of the NHTSA study, those who drove during the pandemic were more likely to engage in certain behaviors highlighted below.

Speeding and Aggressive Driving

According to the NHTSA, drivers confined for months may have used driving to vent some of their pandemic-related angst. People had been kept at home for months with nowhere to go, caring for loved ones, and living in fear. Vehicles provided motorists with a “safe space” separate from others, free of daily constraints.

As a result, reports of persons driving at high speeds became extremely regular throughout 2020.

Taking the Volume of Traffic on the Road for Granted

Another contributing factor is motorists’ failure to perceive that more people were on the road when limitations were lifted. By the summer of 2020, some businesses were reopening, and people were returning to their regular routines. As such, the number of automobiles on the road grew, but many drivers were unprepared for this increase in traffic, resulting in more accidents.

Decreased Safety Measures

The NHTSA also discovered that during the pandemic, safety precautions declined, including seatbelt use and the use of kid safety seats. Before the pandemic, about 78 percent of drivers involved in car accidents wore their seat belts, the agency reports. However, that figure significantly decreased during the pandemic to about 71 percent.

Driving Under the Influence

According to the NHTSA study, during the pandemic, many drove under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The rate of alcohol use rose as more individuals were confined to their homes, numbering in the millions. For instance, during July, August, and September of 2020, sales of retail alcohol increased by more than 20 percent compared to the prior year.

This could be because many stressed people may have turned to alcohol or drugs to cope. Furthermore, with less traffic on the road, people may have felt less pressure to be cautious about their alcohol or drug usage before getting behind the wheel. Sadly, accidents involving impaired drivers increased from roughly 50 percent of all fatal accidents during the pandemic to more than 60 percent.

Conclusion

The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant effect on the frequency of fatal car accidents in the United States. While efforts to prevent another pandemic outbreak persist, it is crucial for drivers to remain attentive on the road and adopt safe driving practices to reduce accidents and save lives.