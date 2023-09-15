Achieving DevOps or Continuous compliance is essential for your organization to maintain industrial standards, enhance security, promote automation, and stick to rules and regulations. However, when we tend to achieve these two compliances, we have to deal with a lot of changes. Several things change in your organization as compliance is like a culture.

The main thing you have to do is to manage these changes when achieving compliance. Change management in DevOps or continuous compliance is not an easy task. You cannot do so on your own as it will take a lot of your time and you and not get desired results as well. Therefore the best option is to opt for a change management tool. Thinking about why you need a change management tool? Let’s find out.

Reasons You Need a Tool to Manage Changes in Compliance

Exploring the reasons will help you understand why a tool is required for change management in DevOps. So, without further ado, let’s delve into these reasons.

Complex Environment

When you achieve DevOps compliance, you have to manage a multitude of interconnected components. Codes, configurations, dependencies, and infrastructures are the key components. Managing these components manually can be tricky. Therefore, we need a change management tool to handle these complex components.

Similarly, when you opt for continual complaint solutions, you have to deal with current rules and regulations and things will change accordingly. It will impact almost every department in your organization. Only a solid tool can help you in managing these changes.

Mitigating Risks

Achieving DevOps compliance can lead to several security risks. These are usually associated with DevOps due to a lack of continuous monitoring and testing of configuration and codes. The use of a change management tool can be helpful in the continuous testing of these changes. It also helps in tracking every change and managing it to ensure the risks are reduced to a minimum extent.

In continuous compliance, you have to deal with a lot of paperwork and manage data changes. Apart from that, the implementation of different rules and regulations also leads to a lot of changes. Managing these changes manually is nearly impossible or leads to numerous risks to the data. Therefore, you need to implement a change management tool to ensure all things proceed seamlessly.

Automation

Manual change management in DevOps or continuous compliance is a challenging task. You can deal with this situation by automating several processes. Though compliance can automate numerous processes. However, change management cannot be automated by DevOps or continuous compliance. A change management tool comes into play to automate change management as well. It will speed up the process and help you get desired results without risking the security of your organization.

Collaboration

When you tend to achieve DevOps or continuous compliance, your teams collaborate. This collaboration in DevOps is among development, operation, and security teams. On the other hand, in continuous compliance, all the members collaborate to ensure rules and regulations are implemented in every department and no violation takes place.

This collaboration results in some changes that you may not even manage to recognize. Therefore, a change management tool is essential to detect and manage these changes.

Efficient Deployment

Change management in DevOps or continuous compliance doesn’t mean that all the changes are deployed. You have to deploy only useful changes. The change management tool will help you in tracking all the changes and will deploy only those tested changes that are useful for your organization. As a result, incomplete changes will not be deployed and your company remains stable.

The Best Change Management Tool in Action

After knowing the reasons why a change management tool is crucial, the next thing you have to do is to find a suitable change management tool. Kosli is the best change management tool in action. It is reliable and has advanced features as well. Apart from managing changes, it provides you with continual compliance solutions as well.

Final Words

Change management in DevOps or continuous compliance demands a solid change management tool. We need a tool to ensure that only tested and complete changes are deployed and every change is managed automatically. Kosli is the right change management tool as it is currently the best in action.