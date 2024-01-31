Maintaining a clean and efficient air conditioner is essential for keeping energy bills low and ensuring your home remains cool during the hot summer months. While annually servicing your AC unit by professionals is highly recommended, you can also perform regular cleanings on your own to ensure optimal performance. This comprehensive guide from the Advanced Clean Air website offers step-by-step instructions to make your air conditioner sanitizing process as simple and effective as possible.

Preparation Before Cleaning

Before starting the cleaning process, it’s crucial to gather all the necessary supplies. Here’s what you’ll need:

A screwdriver or wrench (to remove access panels)

Garden hose with nozzle (for rinsing outdoor unit)

Soft brush (to clean coils and fins)

Cleaning solution (either a commercial AC cleaner or mild detergent mixed with water)

Shop vacuum

Lubricant (e.g. WD-40) to apply on fan motor (if needed)

Rags or towels (for cleanup)

Before beginning, ensure that the power supply is disconnected from both the indoor and outdoor units. Remember to turn off the breaker in your electrical panel to prevent any accidents.

Step One: Cleaning the Outdoor Unit

a) Clear the Area Around the Unit

To maintain proper airflow, keep at least two feet of clearance around the entire outdoor unit. Clear away any debris, such as tall grasses, fallen leaves, or overgrown bushes. Regularly check the area to ensure nothing obstructs the unit’s functioning.

b) Remove the Top and Side Access Panels

Using a screwdriver or wrench, remove the screws holding the top grille of the outdoor unit in place. Then, gently lift the fan and motor assembly off the unit. Take caution not to pull on any connected electrical wires. Afterward, remove the screws securing the side access panels, and carefully pull them off

c) Clean the Condenser Coils and Fins

Spray down the condenser coils with your garden hose, starting from the top and working your way down. Use a gentle stream, as high-pressure water can damage the fins. Next, apply your cleaning solution evenly over the coils and let it sit for at least 10 minutes to break down accumulated dirt and grime. Rinse again with the hose and ensure all debris is washed away.

Note: For extremely dirty units, use a soft brush to scrub the coils gently. However, be sure not to bend or damage the delicate fins.

d) Straighten Bent Fins if Necessary

Proper airflow depends on well-maintained fins. Inspect the fins for any damage or bending and straighten them out gently using a fin comb or a butter knife. Ensure you don’t accidentally puncture the tubing behind the fins during this process.

e) Reassemble the Outdoor Unit

With the coils cleaned and fins straightened, reattach the side access panels, securely fastening the screws. Carefully lower the fan and motor assembly back onto the unit, making sure not to damage the wiring. Attach the top grille by tightening all screws.

Step Two: Cleaning the Indoor Unit

a) Locate and Remove Evaporator Coil Access Panel

The indoor evaporator coil is usually located above the furnace or air handler unit. Locate the access panel on your specific model and use a screwdriver or wrench to remove it gently.

b) Clean the Evaporator Coils

Apply cleaning solution evenly to the evaporator coils, allowing it to sit for 10 minutes to break down dirt and grime. Instead of rinsing with a hose, wipe away any loosened debris using a wet rag or sponge. Some units have a built-in condensate drain pan beneath the coils; ensure it’s clean and functioning correctly, draining excess moisture and preventing mold growth.

c) Clean and Replace Air Filters

Air filters should be checked and cleaned or replaced every 30-60 days to maintain efficient airflow and optimal air quality indoors. Remove the air filter from the indoor unit and inspect it for any excessive buildup of dust or dirt. If washable, vacuum or rinse the filter thoroughly under water before reinstalling it. Otherwise, purchase and install a new one.

d) Reassemble the Indoor Unit

After completing the cleaning process, reattach the evaporator coil access panel by securely fastening its screws. Ensure all electrical connections are intact before proceeding to the final step of the cleaning process.

Step Three: Power Restoration and Test Run

Now that both the indoor and outdoor units have been cleaned, restore power by switching the breakers back on in your electrical panel. Give the system some time to restart, then turn the air conditioner on to ensure proper operation. Take note of:

Smooth fan rotation (both indoor and outdoor)

No unusual noises or vibrations

Even and consistent cooling performance

Adequate drainage from the indoor unit’s condensate drain pan

If any issues are detected or your unit needs to be replaced, consult with a professional air conditioner technician like Current Force to help you troubleshoot further.

Regularly cleaning your air conditioner significantly contributes to energy efficiency, prolonged system lifespan, and increased indoor air quality. Knowing how to tackle this task yourself can save you money on maintenance costs while ensuring optimal performance throughout the hot summer months.