Blue World City, Awami Block, is the latest and most luxurious addition to Islamabad’s property market. The project is part of the Blue Group of Companies on the Capital’s outskirts. This project offers various housing solutions, including villas, apartments, and penthouses to suit your lifestyle needs. Awami Block Blue World City Islamabad is equipped with modern amenities and security features to ensure the safety and convenience of its residents. The project also offers public transport connectivity to various parts of Islamabad, making it accessible and convenient for its inhabitants. The project also offers a range of recreational facilities, such as a golf course, parks, sports facilities, and a shopping mall.

Additionally, the project is home to many educational institutions and commercial centers, making it a complete destination for the people of Islamabad. The project is expected to be completed by 2023 and will be a major contributor to the development of Islamabad. Blue World City Awami Block is the perfect place for people looking for a luxurious, secure, and convenient living experience. This project offers a unique living experience and will be a great success shortly.

Blue World City Awami Block

It is located at the M-2 Motorway and Chakri Road junction, about 10 km from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Awami residential complex is a mixed-use development with residential plots, residential-cum-commercial plots, residential-cum-farmhouse plots, and farmhouse plots. The project is spread over more than 20,000 kanal and is equipped with all the modern facilities and amenities. World City, Awami Block is an ideal place for investors and homeowners. It offers a great investment opportunity for a safe, secure, modern environment. The project is also great for families who want to enjoy peaceful and beautiful surroundings.

Blue World City Awami Block Developers

Awami residential complex is a residential project developed by Chaudhry Nazeer Saad Nazir in partnership with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). The project is located in Islamabad and is set to be a revolutionary development in the area. The project has been designed to international standards, and the developers are committed to providing a luxurious lifestyle for the people of Islamabad.

The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, Tahir Aziz Khan, approved the project, and the developers are committed to delivering a quality project. The project is an attractive investment opportunity for the people of Islamabad and is expected to contribute to the local economy. The developers are committed to creating a modern and luxurious residential development that will attract people worldwide.

Blue World City Awami Block Plot Size and Payment Plan

Blue World City, Awami residential complex, is a state-of-the-art development project Blue Group of Companies offers. The project is located in Zone 5, Islamabad, which makes it an ideal location for those looking for a modern lifestyle. It offers 4.5 Marla, 1 Kanal, and 8 Marla residential and commercial business plots. Blue World City offers a convenient payment plan with no hidden costs. The booking amount for a 4.5 Marla plot is 205 500 PKR, and the monthly installment is 15000 PKR.

The total price of the plot is 4200000 PKR, and the possession amount is 103500 PKR. The booking for a 1 Kanal plot is 875500 PKR, and the monthly installment is 8750 PKR. The total price of the plot is 4200000 PKR, and the possession amount is 49219 PKR. The project also offers a 10% discount on all plots and free maintenance and security services. Its convenient payment plan and no hidden costs make it the perfect choice for those looking to invest in a secure and luxurious development.

Reasons to Prefer Blue World City Awami Complex

In Islamabad, the Pakistani capital, a housing complex called Blue World City, Awami Block is being built. The development offers top-notch amenities to give its residents a luxury living. Villas, flats, and residential plots are just a few of the housing choices available. Blue World City, Awami Block, was created to provide inhabitants with a contemporary way of life. All of the dwelling units are built using high-quality materials and contemporary equipment.

Also, the development has a number of recreational amenities like playgrounds, swimming pools, and clubhouses. Also, there are lots of eateries, cafes, and entertainment venues in the region. Also, the project offers inhabitants simple access to other crucial amenities, such as public transportation. This project is a joint venture between Blue Group of Companies and Shaheen Foundation and is being developed over an area of more than 1000 acres.

The project also provides modern amenities and facilities such as shopping malls, parks, schools, hospitals, and commercial centers. The Blue World City payment plan is highly affordable. The developers offer different payment options for investors, including easy installment plans. The project also offers a variety of financing options for investors to make their investments more affordable.

Conclusion

Blue World City Awami Block has been a great success with its modern amenities, lead marketing, and development of regional projects. It has become a great investment destination for buyers and investors as the prices continue to rise, but it still remains an affordable and secure place to buy a home.

With the availability of resources and facilities, the convenience of living here has been a great advantage for the people. With the development and growth in the region, the area is becoming more attractive for all those seeking a place to invest or call home. Awami Block Blue World City is a great place for people to consider their future investments.