Today, the popularity of cryptocurrency is simply incredible. All modern people are aware of this phenomenon and millions of them want to try their luck in this industry. It provides investors with great chances to earn a lot of money by smart exchanging, selling, and buying crypto. Of course, experienced and new traders should know where to invest. Accordingly, they surely need the help of reliable brokers and crypto platforms. For example, a brokerage may create the most advantageous opportunities to enjoy the best offers to trade.

You may create an impressive portfolio by creating a brokerage account. Brokerage business models are the latest trends in the cryptocurrency world, and many people use them to increase their income. Let’s review the main brokerage types and promotions:

· Account bonus. This bonus is given to traders who open an account and pass the procedure of verification with a broker. They also should deposit to get started.

· Referral bonus. This type is offered to people who participate in referral programs. You get the money every time you invite another person to join the program and open a personal account.

· Sign up bonus. This one is probably the simplest option among all trading offers. You simply should sign up. No deposits are required. Just create an account and get your bonus.

· Free stocks. Some stockbrokers provide newcomers with free stocks if you create an account. They may demand a minimum deposit, but it happens rarely.

Now, we would like to review the best promotions. They are as follows:

· RobinHood. It offers Free Stocks. You should open an account and link your bank account. You will get free stock within 7 days. Free stock is worth $3–$225.

· Webull. It also offers Free Stocks. You are to create a brokerage account, make a first-time deposit, and get 2 free stocks after the deposit settles. Two free stocks are worth $7–$3000.

· Interactive Brokers. This one provides a Referral bonus. You should have a $2000 minimum NLV account. Trade at least once and start referring. Get $200 per successful referral

Of course, you may look for other similar crypto platforms. Simply make sure they can be trusted. Afterward, select the most suitable bonus type and start to earn. There is nothing complicated about getting bonuses. Just open an account on any reliable crypto platform, follow the instructions for verifications, and get the money!