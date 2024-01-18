Roblox is a vast online game platform; in the vibrating world of Roblox, players can customize their gaming experience in countless ways. One of the most popular options is sounding off favorite tunes via Boombox items, with special song IDs it will activate. First, you must obtain a Boombox or Radio item to fill your Roblox session with bangin background beats.
You can play your favorite Roblox song IDs by using codes from classics. This article will also discuss the list of active Roblox song codes and song IDs in January 2024.
List of Active Roblox Music Codes
Here, cue up some of the internet’s most popular TikTok hits, auditory memes, and classic bangers.
Pop Roblox Song IDs
- Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785
- Justin Bieber – Yummy – 4591688095
- LISA – Money – 7551431783
- Maroon 5 – Payphone – 131396974
- Luis Fonsi – Despacito – 673605737
- Ariana Grande – God is a Woman – 2071829884
Meme Song IDs
- Spooky Scary Skeletons – 515669032
- Mii Channel Music – 143666548
- Hallelujah – 1846627271
Jazz Song IDs
- Soft Jazz – 926493242
Rap Song IDs
- Lil Nas X – Industry Baby – 7253841629
- Amaarae – SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY – 8026236684
TikTok Hits Song IDs
- Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal – 6937354391
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves – 6432181830
- The Anxiety – Meet Me at Our Spot – 7308941449
- Ashnikko – Daisy – 5321298199
Classic Songs Song IDs
- Lady Gaga – Applause – 130964099
- Kelis – Milkshake – 321199908
- Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams – 8036100972
- Frozen – Let It Go – 189105508
- Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871
- Billie Eilish – NDA – 7079888477
- Darude – Sandstorm – 166562385
- BTS – Butter – 6844912719
- Boney M – Rasputin – 5512350519
- Beethoven – Fur Elise – 450051032
- Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata – 445023353
- Claude Debussy – Clair de Lune – 1838457617
- Bach – Toccata & Fugue in D Minor – 564238335
Best Roblox Music Codes and Song IDs
Players can play their favorite Roblox songs using the Roblox codes from classics like Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley and God's Plan by Drake to the all-new Money by LISA. Roblox games feature over 40 million, from Adopt Me and Brookhaven to Blox Fruits, Mad City, and more. These experiences can quickly gather billions of likes and visits through many of these songs and games. In Roblox, every game differs from each other, but one thing is common in all the games. You can play music through the Boombox or Radio if you have it. And you can start your party in the lobby with your favorite music.
List of working Roblox music codes and song IDs
By using the following music codes along with song Roblox song IDs, you can play your favorite best Roblox music:
- Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley–1544291808
- God’s Plan by Drake–2173344520
- Stronger by Kanye West–136209425
- Payphone by Maroon–5131396974
- Money By Lisa–7551431783
- Lucid Dreams by Juice WRLD–8036100972
- Say So by Doja Cat–521116871
- Levitating by Dua Lipa–6606223785
- Spooky Scary Skeletons–515669032
- Despacito by Luis Fonsi–673605737
- Caillou Trap Remix–212675193
- FNAF Survive The Night–189825748
- r Boom Clab by CharlieXCX–189739789
- Let It Go from Frozen–189105508
- Parry Gripp Raining Tacos–142376088
- NDA by Billie Eilish–7079888477
- Natural by Imagine Dragons–2173344520
- Fake Love by BTS–1894066752
How to use song IDs and music codes in Roblox
A player must own a Boombox or Radio to play Roblox songs through music codes. Usually, these items are part of the game pass and can be purchased separately for every game.
- Once a player ensures that he has a Boombox or Radio for the Roblox game, then he needs to follow these steps.
- The game, which has a boombox or radio, enters it.
- When the text box appears, then interact with the item.
- Enter the desired song ID or music code in the text box.
- The song will start if the code is valid.
After that, players can enjoy the latest chart toppers, soundbites, throwbacks, and more soundtrack adventures.
All information will help the player play the music on the Roblox.
How do I find song IDs on Roblox?
In Roblox, every song has a specific Roblox song IDs number. A player can find these Roblox song IDs on the Roblox market and also on the internet. Once a player puts an ID of the song and clicks the ‘play,’ all the nearby players will hear the music. It depends on how close or far those players are from you. They can listen to it or not. A player can also find the ID by the effect of sound.
The player needs time to find the working one. You should be aware of this because, with time, many players will be deleted.
Conclusion
Roblox has multiple music and Roblox song IDs. The player uses the ID or code to play the best Roblox songs while playing the game and enjoys the game. The players playing near you can also hear the song you play. 2024 has a separate code ID for the music. A player must need their boombox or radio to enjoy the music. The songs are readily available via Roblox codes and IDs on the Roblox market or the internet.
