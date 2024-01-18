Roblox is a vast online game platform; in the vibrating world of Roblox, players can customize their gaming experience in countless ways. One of the most popular options is sounding off favorite tunes via Boombox items, with special song IDs it will activate. First, you must obtain a Boombox or Radio item to fill your Roblox session with bangin background beats.

You can play your favorite Roblox song IDs by using codes from classics. This article will also discuss the list of active Roblox song codes and song IDs in January 2024.

List of Active Roblox Music Codes

Here, cue up some of the internet’s most popular TikTok hits, auditory memes, and classic bangers.

Pop Roblox Song IDs

Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785

Justin Bieber – Yummy – 4591688095

LISA – Money – 7551431783

Maroon 5 – Payphone – 131396974

Luis Fonsi – Despacito – 673605737

Ariana Grande – God is a Woman – 2071829884

Meme Song IDs

Spooky Scary Skeletons – 515669032

Mii Channel Music – 143666548

Hallelujah – 1846627271

Jazz Song IDs

Soft Jazz – 926493242

Rap Song IDs

Lil Nas X – Industry Baby – 7253841629

Amaarae – SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY – 8026236684

TikTok Hits Song IDs

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal – 6937354391

Glass Animals – Heat Waves – 6432181830

The Anxiety – Meet Me at Our Spot – 7308941449

Ashnikko – Daisy – 5321298199

Classic Songs Song IDs

Lady Gaga – Applause – 130964099

Kelis – Milkshake – 321199908

Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams – 8036100972

Frozen – Let It Go – 189105508

Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871

Billie Eilish – NDA – 7079888477

Darude – Sandstorm – 166562385

BTS – Butter – 6844912719

Boney M – Rasputin – 5512350519

Beethoven – Fur Elise – 450051032

Beethoven – Moonlight Sonata – 445023353

Claude Debussy – Clair de Lune – 1838457617

Bach – Toccata & Fugue in D Minor – 564238335

Best Roblox Music Codes and Song IDs

List of working Roblox music codes and song IDs

By using the following music codes along with song Roblox song IDs, you can play your favorite best Roblox music:

Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley–1544291808

God’s Plan by Drake–2173344520

Stronger by Kanye West–136209425

Payphone by Maroon–5131396974

Money By Lisa–7551431783

Lucid Dreams by Juice WRLD–8036100972

Say So by Doja Cat–521116871

Levitating by Dua Lipa–6606223785

Spooky Scary Skeletons–515669032

Despacito by Luis Fonsi–673605737

Caillou Trap Remix–212675193

FNAF Survive The Night–189825748

r Boom Clab by CharlieXCX–189739789

Let It Go from Frozen–189105508

Parry Gripp Raining Tacos–142376088

NDA by Billie Eilish–7079888477

Natural by Imagine Dragons–2173344520

Fake Love by BTS–1894066752

How to use song IDs and music codes in Roblox

A player must own a Boombox or Radio to play Roblox songs through music codes. Usually, these items are part of the game pass and can be purchased separately for every game.

Once a player ensures that he has a Boombox or Radio for the Roblox game, then he needs to follow these steps. The game, which has a boombox or radio, enters it. When the text box appears, then interact with the item. Enter the desired song ID or music code in the text box. The song will start if the code is valid.

After that, players can enjoy the latest chart toppers, soundbites, throwbacks, and more soundtrack adventures.

All information will help the player play the music on the Roblox.

How do I find song IDs on Roblox?

In Roblox, every song has a specific Roblox song IDs number. A player can find these Roblox song IDs on the Roblox market and also on the internet. Once a player puts an ID of the song and clicks the ‘play,’ all the nearby players will hear the music. It depends on how close or far those players are from you. They can listen to it or not. A player can also find the ID by the effect of sound.

The player needs time to find the working one. You should be aware of this because, with time, many players will be deleted.

Conclusion

Roblox has multiple music and Roblox song IDs. The player uses the ID or code to play the best Roblox songs while playing the game and enjoys the game. The players playing near you can also hear the song you play. 2024 has a separate code ID for the music. A player must need their boombox or radio to enjoy the music. The songs are readily available via Roblox codes and IDs on the Roblox market or the internet.