Sports are a huge part of our culture and our entertainment. From the most popular sports like football and basketball, to the national sports like kabaddi, we are all drawn to these competitions where people display the pinnacle of athleticism.

In a similar way, video games have become a huge part of our society and culture. Gone are the days when we looked at games as little more than toys for children to play. Games are now made for people of all ages, and there are so many genres that there is a game out there for anyone. Including sports fans.

In this article, we would like to go over the most fun and well-made licensed sports games that fans should check out. We are going to cover a wide variety of sports as well, so stick around if you want to find your next favorite game.

FIFA Football

The FIFA Football series is understandably one of the most popular licensed video game franchises of all time. We say understandably due to the sheer popularity of football. It is the most watched sport around the world, with over 3 billion fans. Not only that, but it is also one of the most bet on sports in the world. The Premier League, for example, is watched by millions and coverage of it can be found on numerous websites, such as Sportsbet.io Premier League.

So, it is no surprise that the video game series enjoys a similar popularity. It is worth noting that, due to certain disputes between EA Games and FIFA, the video game series will be rebranded soon, so it technically does not count as a “licensed” game anymore. However, there is a long back catalog of games in the franchise worth checking out. Fans of the series frequently rank FIFA 10, FIFA 12, and FIFA 11 as the best in the franchise, so we recommend you start there.

WWF SmackDown! Series

While many might squint at placing a Pro Wrestling game on a list of sports games, we thought we could get away with it. After all, it is sports entertainment. In the world of Pro Wrestling, the WWE is the uncontested champion. Formerly branded as the WWF (World Wrestling Federation), the organization has licensed numerous games and game series throughout the years. However, not one is as impactful and beloved as the SmackDown Series.

The first game in the franchise released in 2000, with the main draw of the game being Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who today enjoys the status as the most beloved celebrity. The game features the Pre-Season and Season matches, with single, tag team, and hardcore match styles. Players can pick from a roster of characters, all of whom are popular wrestlers from the time. However, by far the most popular and most-loved game in the franchise is SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role, which was released in 2001, and is still fondly remembered as the best game in the franchise.

Madden NFL

Finally, we get to the Madden series of games licensed by the National Football League. The game series is named after John Madden, who passed away recently, at the age of 85. The franchise has generated multiple millions of dollars in revenue, and is one of the most popular sports game franchises of all time.

The series has been going strong since the mid-1980s, developed by Electronic Arts. Thus far, there are over 30 games in the franchise, and more are still expected to come. Throughout the years, the fans have spoken, and they’ve named Madden NFL 2005, Madden NFL 2004, and Madden NFL 13 as the best games in the franchise.