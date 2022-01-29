How do you market your brand nowadays? Video marketing has beaten all odds. Use videos if you aim to create brand awareness faster and more effectively. The digital space is flooded with billions of videos. And you have to do your best to compete with others. Besides, folks coming online want more videos about their particular brands.

You viewers may want something informative yet simple. So, when creating videos, you can consider animations. With animation, you can turn all your funny ideas into something unique that draws your audience’s attention as you pass the message.

Apart from that, you do not require expertise to create videos. You only need to master a few tricks on making animated videos with the help of free animation maker tools. And you will be ready to compete with other videos seeking to grab the attention of online viewers.

Checkout Free and Best Tools to Use and Make Animated Videos

Animaker

Do you want a simple and browser-based animation video maker? You got the right choice with Animaker. If you are a novice but with a great desire to make engaging videos, this tool will be a great choice. Animaker offers drag and drops functionality that makes your video creation process seamless.

You can use Animaker to make several types of videos. Do you want typography videos, 2.5D, whiteboard, handcraft, infographics, or 2D videos? You can make all those videos using the Animaker tool.

Animaker also provides you with full HD support. Whether you want vertical or horizontal video layouts, you will enjoy all that. Besides, you have several premade graphics to select from when using Animaker. And with all these features, you will make fun animated videos within a short time. Your animation videos need top-notch audio, which is a great feature you will get from Animaker. You can apply it to add voiceover, sound effects, background music, and text speech to your videos.

K-3D

When seeking to make 3D animation videos, K-3D will be a suitable software. If you specialise in polygonal modelling, you have the best animation video maker with this option. It helps you to represent your object surfaces with great approximation. As you learn and practice how to make animation videos, you are likely to make multiple mistakes. But the K-3D tool provides an easy undo and redo feature to fix your errors faster.

K-3D also has a parametric and procedural flow to adjust your videos and immediately see the change. As an editor, the node-based visualisation pipeline of K-3D allows you to make connections and blend different elements within your animated video.

Among other factors that make the K-3D tool good are several rendering options. It offers unique colors, realistic mesh skeletal rigging, and animated textures. Your video may involve the modelling of complex structures. Whether it is a change of shape in cars or airplanes, you can do it faster and efficiently using the K-3D animation tool.

Pencil2D Animation

Do you seek to promote your products using 2D hand-drawn videos? Use this tool for all your work. Pencil2D allows you to make impressive animated videos. You would want a tool with an easy and simple to use interface. If that is the case, pick a pencil2D animation maker, and you will enjoy great animations.

When choosing a suitable animation maker, ensure you pick the one with multiple export formats, pressure sensitivity, toolbar customizations, and onion skinning. And you will get all that from pencil2D software. But that is not all. The tool also allows you to distort and add lighting effects that make your animated video unique.

Even when you want to adjust your video frame and make image and audio imports, Pencil2D makes it all easy for you. Also, you can sketch paint and ink, and you can also use this animation maker to switch between vector flows and raster.

OpenToonz

This is among the best animation software to use for your 2D videos. Do you want to make videos to market your brand? Or, seeking to use your video for personal purposes, you will create attention-grabbing videos using OpenToonz. OpenToonz comes with great features like digital drawing. You can use it for bitmap drawing and vectors.

The fantastic color palette that comes with OpenToonz helps you change the color of your video and paint where needed. You can even create vectors from your paper drawings and scan and clean up everything using OpenToonz. If you want your animated video to feature dust, rain, or other similar effects related to those, particle systems in OpenToonz help add such effects. And that makes your video appealing to your audience.

Powtoon

Sometimes, you would appreciate a good tool, whether in business or other works that require presentations. If you desire a dynamic video presentation, you will be better off with PowToon. While it will cost you to use the advanced features, you can enjoy its free tools if your video does not extend beyond 3minutes long. Powtoon also provides custom styles to create quality videos. Apart from that, you can use PowToon to change your animated video’s sizes and aspect ratios.

Are you a beginner in the creation of animation videos? Powtoon will be an ideal tool to use. It has a professional-looking template you can pick from. Do you want templates to promote your brand marketing, infographic-style video, or animated explainer videos? All that is available in this animation maker. If you want something extra unique, you can begin from scratch using PowToon. This animation maker tool allows you to import them just from a PowerPoint.

Toontastic 3D

While this is meant for kids, you can use it to make your brand animated videos. If you seek to have a story in your video, Toontastic will be a more favourable tool. The tool helps you create your characters from scratch. Or begin by uploading a photo. Once done, you add characters to your story.

Toontastic allows you to plan your storyline and animate your content. Then, you can add narration and music to your video. From there, you are free to export and share with your audience. Besides, the tool has premade scenes which limits drawing to characters only.

And if you want everything done faster, Toontastic will hold you back. With Toontastic, you can make a one-minute video using up to six scenes within a minute. However, that does not account for your time to form your characters.

Conclusion

While the best animation maker depends on your skill, you can use the above to make amazing videos. Whether you create animations for your product or want something nice to post on your YouTube channel, your animated videos will perform magic. Just plan your animation process and get all the content you need.