Seamless learning has been made possible by utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest conversational design in the development of chatbots that can communicate with students on all subjects.

These educational chatbots enable a continuous approach to learning by providing round-the-clock access to various learning resources. You can even expand your academic library by contacting the DoMyEssay paper writing service whenever you need assistance with schoolwork.

Chatbots also serve as virtual assistants for boosting productivity and academic performance — both for teachers and students. Let’s explore the best educational chatbots in the app store.

Mongoose Harmony

Mongoose Harmony offers a bridge between schools and constituents. This educational chatbot works according to the students’ and teachers’ needs, providing answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs).

The chatbot provides materials and tools for students, enabling them to connect with college staff effortlessly to accomplish more pressing needs. Mongoose Harmony gathers data relevant to solving students’ needs. It also serves as a quick way to get information around campus.

Mongoose Harmony has three outstanding features that set it apart from the rest. These features include its ability to boost conversations to live chat, schedule meetings within the discussion, and integrate with other campus software.

Duolingo

Duolingo offers a gamified language learning experience, providing a fun and challenging method to discover and practice new words. The app offers rewards for completing lessons, stimulating the whole gaming experience.

When you are looking for a reliable essay writing service to write my personal statement for language lessons, Duolingo delivers an attractive alternative. The app offers stories in your study language, enabling you to read better and understand the language while broadening your vocabulary.

Duolingo doesn’t only let you learn. It can help you practice the language to improve your pronunciation. It has a newsfeed that releases articles about the history of the language you’re learning. Besides, you can learn more than one language at once.

You can learn with the paid or unpaid version. With the paid version, you get advanced features and detailed progress reports.

Amazon QnABot

Amazon QnABot is one of the best chatbots for the education sector because it allows an easy and effective flow of information between students and teachers.

With the help of QnABot, students can get instant responses on FAQs. The chatbot uses AI and a conversational interface to streamline the answers and optimize them for accuracy.

Amazon QnABot has a feature that lets you program for specific demands and generates answers to specific questions. It also enhances the students’ experience by enabling them to access information whenever need be.

Ocelot

Ocelot is considered one of the best chatbots in education because of its constant improvement since 2003. This chatbot engages students in a 24/7 chat with a personalized support system that aids in meeting personalized needs.

Ocelot has diversified its approach to make the student’s learning experience better. The chatbot relies on the following features:

Live chat that enables the institution to provide one-on-one assistance for critical issues;

A counseling center that ensures students remain on an upward trajectory.

The ability for Ocelot to track progress also enables it to dictate when a student is in a slump. Having been around for as long as it has, Ocelot has been able to combine AI and live chat for virtual support to improve the experience students have on any device at any time.

With Ocelot, you can use whatever language enables you to express yourself better because of its multilingual feature. Ocelot chatbot is always accessible on any device, supporting over 20 departments across campus. Schools are flocking to this chatbot because 40% of the student body depends on it to solve their problems.

Juji

Juji utilizes a customizable artificial intelligence chatbot. This chatbot is one of the best for academia because it offers the world’s only known code AI assistant with cognitive intelligence.

Aside from aiding students, it is also built to assist teachers by letting them program answers to students’ questions. This single program enables the students to always have access to their teachers.

Juji also aids students by suggesting research materials through the conversational design that creates the illusion of a conversation through messaging. With an easy-to-use interface, students without any tech background can build a program on Juji.

Juji’s compatibility allows it to work with any other artificial intelligence you might have. You can gather data from students, track their academic progress, and take notes to improve the learning experience.

Miao

Miao is considered one of the best chatbots in education because of its fun, interactive interface that facilitates seamless learning.

Miao answers questions about specific topics or subjects, which makes for an interactive learning experience. The chatbot also offers courses tailored for different academic levels.

The Miao chatbot quizzes you every 20 minutes in your lesson to track your progress and retention. You can also get access to valuable articles and narrative video clips to broaden your knowledge.

Conclusion

AI and automation have revolutionized the use of chatbots in the educational sector, cutting down the workload for staff and school management. Chatbots enable students to access information round the clock and without physical aid from staff. Chatbots also boost productivity and connect students with their peers.