Property is probably one of the most popular investment opportunities in the UK. Many would-be investors are attempting to take advantage of the recent market boom to secure rather lucrative ventures.

However, like with most ventures, it can be difficult to get started.

In particular, finding the right spot can be a challenge.

So, where to look?

Liverpool

Boasting comparatively low housing prices and massive rental demand, it’s not hard to see why so many invest in Liverpool.

Regeneration efforts have helped transform the city into an economic powerhouse – resulting in skyrocketing profits.

With some of the country’s most impressive investment properties for sale, its high rental yields and surging demand make the city almost impossible to ignore.

And, since rental yields are integral to any buy-to-let property investment, it’s not hard to see why Liverpool is deemed a top property hotspot.

The city has continuously been on an uphill trajectory, maintaining its top reputation throughout the pandemic and (hopefully) beyond.

Manchester

With its continually impressive property investment, Manchester is consistently one of the best buy-to-let areas in the UK.

With property prices in the North West region predicted to increase by 28% across the next five years, there’s little surprise in stating that Manchester is one of the top cities paving the way in the property market.

Like Liverpool, the city has also undergone a significant transformation over the years, seeing a considerable increase in property prices alongside its regeneration efforts.

Properties in Manchester have seen the largest surge in prices over the last two decades, rising from an average of £73,910 to £179,537.

Luton

As costs in the capital city continue to grow, most investors are starting to look elsewhere for the next opportunity.

The property market in Luton has become a popular choice for many first-time buyers – especially for those seeking a lower entry point.

The town has very quickly become one of the most appealing investment alternatives with close proximity to London and a strong reputation for solid transport links.

With an equally impressive regeneration plan to combat the town’s housing shortage thrown into the mix, it’s not hard to see why this reputation has come about.

According to Rightmove, property prices in Luton increased by 7% in 2021, with an average of around £290,200.

Considering the area, with average southern property valued at £345,075 and the UK average house price currently estimated at £250,341, most would agree that you’re not going to find prices as low as this, especially if you’re looking at property close to London.

Comparing rent prices, London properties see numbers 27% higher than that in Luton, with the average at £839. Again, this lower cost is undoubtedly a good incentive to purchase property here. In addition, property investors can count on a gross average rental yield of 4% in Luton.

With strengths like these, London no doubt has some fierce competition.