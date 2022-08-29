Are you planning to hire a new employee and need to get some information about them? Are you looking up to an old colleague or friend? Do you want to get a background check on a potential roommate? Well, there are many reasons why you may want to use a background check company to help you with obtaining such information. This is more so for people who need to search for criminal records of people they want to interact with or people they want to hire.

There are many background check websites that people can refer to when they want to do a background check of whatever nature. However, when choosing such a website, you need to consider the cost of doing the search, what kind of information such a website offers as well as the features such a website offers. Some of the well-known background check service providers are TruthFinder, Intelius, BeenVerified, Instant Checkmate, and Spokeo, among others.

What services do background check companies offer?

With the above-stated background check companies, you are sure to get the services you need to trace people and learn more about them. However, there are specific roles these companies play. Here are some of the services you can expect from background check companies:

· A general search of people. This means that you can go to these companies and present a name of a person and they will search for the person. the company will give you details about where such a person is, what they are doing for a living, and other personal details.

· You can also have the company do a reverse phone lookup for you. Here, you can present the phone number and have the company look up the owner of such a phone number. The same can be done for a reverse address lookup.

· You may also have the company provide you with a public record search. Here, you get information about public records available to the company. If you need to get information about people on the dark web, this can also be done for you.

· For those who want to reconnect with old friends, this can be facilitated by a background check company. You can also ask the company to help you search for your background reports.

· If one wants to check information and records about a certain property, this can also be facilitated. This is suitable for people who want to buy a property and want to know its history before they can choose to buy it.

· If you want to hire an employee, you can search their criminal history through background search companies. The same can be done for roommates or dates. All this information can be availed about these people to help you make a suitable decision about whether to associate with them or not.

Tips to help you choose the right Background Check company

1. Consider accreditation

This is a very important aspect of the company. Accreditation can determine how these companies dispense their duties. If the company is accredited by PBSA, then you can trust it to carry out its roles professionally. This will ensure that such a company follows the best practices, approaches its work with consumer protection in mind and that they comply with the laws of the land. Other essential practices in the industry will also play a key role when you choose a suitable background check company.

2. Ensure the company provides all the services you need

If you need any of the above-discussed background check services, then the company you choose should provide such services. If you are interested in employee verification, then you should choose a company that offers such services. You also want to consider hiring a company that offers diligence with the accuracy and speed that is needed.

3. Consider their fees and your budget

What is the pricing structure of the company? Does the company offer a per-service agreement? Do they have a base price? These are pertinent issues that will affect the kind of pricing the company has. Does their pricing model entice you to use their service? Can you afford their fee? These are good questions you can consider before you hire a suitable company. Ultimately, remember that the cost of doing a background search should not deter you from getting the service. It is better to spend more than hire a rogue employee who will cost you more in the long run.

4. Consider the accuracy of the results

How accurate are the results offered? Can you verify the service from people who have used it? In this regard, you may want to consider the reviews of the company from other users.