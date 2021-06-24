The Ford Explorer is the most popular mid-size SUV in the USA, but it has the same problem as most other SUVs of its size – poor fuel economy. This Ford SUV is, therefore, also offered as a hybrid to improve matters somewhat, even though a combined EPA-estimated 27 MPG for the RWD models is still not all that good. Clearly, it’s a tall order to give a big, heavy, three-row SUV with lots of seats and cargo space good gas mileage, which is why the motoring industry has been shifting toward electric vehicles (EVs). But EVs are still cost more than gas cars due to their expensive batteries.

The good news is that an electric version of this Ford SUV is probably not that far off. Having already put the electric Mustang Mach-E crossover and F-150 Lightning truck on the market, it’s only a matter of time before the popular Explorer gets the EV treatment. The latest electric motors are over 95 percent efficient, charging infrastructure is improving, and electricity generation is getting greener by the day. Everything is in place, then, except batteries, which, although offering over 400 miles of range in the latest EVs, still make EVs more expensive than gas cars.

Aiming For Break-Even With Gas Cars

Depending on which of the latest studies you’ve read, EVs will achieve cost parity with gas cars anywhere between 2023 and 2027. Many industry pundits believe this will happen when batteries cost around $100 per kWh to produce and that this will be achievable with current lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery technology. It is believed that Tesla might already be very close to that figure. In 2010, that number was around $1,100, so there have already been massive improvements. But does the future lie in Li-Ion batteries? Probably not.

The Main Battery Types

All the main battery types that have brought us to where we are today are still in use in many applications. Although there are countless combinations of battery chemistry, the most important types can be reduced to three: