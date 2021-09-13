Biomass is an abundant renewable energy source that comes from animal remains and plants. It is an important fuel source in a lot of countries, particularly for cooking and heating up. It has also been used as fuel for transportation and the generation of electricity in the past. It is one of the trusted ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Plants, in particular, produce biomass through the process of photosynthesis. In Australia, it is primarily used for low-cost heating in houses without access to gas. Wood is one of the primary biomass energy sources, and it is abundant in nature around us. Switching to biomass energy may be the best option for you if you use electricity compare to compare it with other energy sources. Many households have come to that conclusion regarding renewable energy. Sources of biomass energy include:

: this can come in various forms like sawdust, wood chips, wood pellets, firewood, pulp, or waste from paper mills. Agricultural waste material: During the preparation of various products, unwanted residue from the processing may accumulate. Biomass energy can be obtained from grass, woody plants, corn, or even soybeans.

City waste

: paper, wool, wasted food, unused wood, and other materials like that can be used as a base for the production of biomass energy. Animal manure or human sewage: Human sewage is one thing that can never be in short supply. It can be transformed into another source of energy to fuel many homes and offices.

There are various ways to convert biomass into energy. These include; direct combustion, biological conversion, thermochemical conversion, and chemical conversion.

The most commonly used method is direct combustion, which involves simply just burning the biomass directly. All forms of biomass are burned directly to produce heat. Thermochemical conversion of biomass utilizes thermal decomposition processes where the material is heated in a closed vessel that is highly pressurized. The thermochemical methods mainly only differ in the temperature of decomposition. Chemical conversion utilizes the process known as transesterification to produce biodiesel.

BENEFITS OF BIOMASS ENERGY

Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Burning biomass does not affect the environment the way fossil fuels do. The burning of fossil fuels releases carbon dioxide from millions of years ago, while biomass releases carbon dioxide captured in its growth.

Cheaper Prices for Energy: Biomass is less expensive than fossil fuel. Biomass is next to free and can be found in large quantities in our environment with little to no processing needed most times. Manufacturers of biomass energy can generate high profits without having to outlay a heavy amount of capital. The setup for fossil fuels usually bears a more economical cost. The purchase of oil drills and gas pipelines contributes to driving the price of fossil fuel energy up.

Reduced Dependence on Foreign Oil: Importing energy is a bad look on any country. With the growth of the biomass energy industry, the need for foreign oil would be reduced. Not only is there a limited supply of fossil fuels, but they also come with a significant amount of potential harm to the environment.

Less Garbage in Landfills: Landfills are an enormous health and economic problem. If solid waste is being burned as frequently as it is made, the amount of garbage in landfills will reduce by more than half. This is a hidden source of free biomass energy which is a form of revenue for energy producers.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Biomass is one of the earliest sources of energy for cooking, heating, and other energy-dependent ideas. Biomass can be a dominant source of renewable energy in our world to come, and it is essential to make the switch to greener sources of energy now more than ever. Every step towards reducing our carbon footprint is a step towards healthier earth.