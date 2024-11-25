Finding the perfect show to binge-watch these days can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. With an endless scroll of options across multiple streaming platforms, it’s enough to make you want to throw your remote at the wall. If you haven’t dipped your toes into the waters of Sony LIV yet, you’re in for a delightful surprise. So grab your popcorn and your favorite cozy blanket because we’re about to dive into eight of the best Sony LIV TV shows that you absolutely can’t miss!

1. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Let’s start with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. If you’ve ever had your mind blown by a plot twist, this show is basically a masterclass in that! Set in the early ’90s, it pulls you into the whirlwind life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who went from rags to riches and then some—only to crash harder than a toddler who just learned to ride a bike. The storytelling is so tight that you’ll find yourself questioning every decision you’ve ever made about money—like why you still have that gym membership you never use!

Fun Fact: Based on the book “The Scam” by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu. It showcases Mehta’s audacious rise and his infamous fall as he orchestrated one of India’s biggest financial scams.

2. Tanaav

Now, if you’re in the mood for something a little more intense, let’s talk about Tanaav. Picture this: the stunning yet tumultuous landscape of Kashmir. It’s like a rollercoaster ride of feelings, taking you through heartbreak, resilience, and the occasional “Why can’t we all just get along?” moment. If you appreciate storytelling that packs a punch, then Tanaav is a must-add to your watchlist.

Fun Factoid: Tanaav is a remake of the Israeli TV series Fauda.

3. Undekhi

Ready for a wild ride? Enter Undekhi, a show that starts off with a wedding and quickly spirals into chaos. Seriously, it’s like that one wedding you went to where everything went wrong—except this time, it’s not your Aunt Mabel dropping the cake. It’s an intricate web of drama, and by the end of it, you might just feel a little paranoid about attending the next big family gathering!

Fun tidbit: The titles of all the episodes in season 1 and the last episode of season 2 are the names of thriller novels by James Hadley Chase. And it was filmed in real haunted places.

4. Chutzpah

Looking for something a bit lighter? Chutzpah is the perfect palate cleanser! It will show you the quirks of digital world relationships with all the hilarities and absurdities that come with it. You know those moments when you send a text and then immediately question your life choices? Yep, Chutzpah captures that perfectly. You’ll find yourself laughing, cringing, and maybe even re-evaluating your own social media habits.

FYI: This revolves around the battle between balancing several personalities, one offline and the other on the virtual platform, at times trying too hard to appeal to Gen Z.

5. The Test Case

Now, let’s get serious for a moment. It is a spectacle of what women go through in combat roles in the Indian Army. Following the journey of the first female officer in a combat role, it tackles themes of gender equality, resilience, and empowerment. If strong female roles inspire you, this will strike the right nerve for you.

FYI: It is inspired by the first woman to be trained to serve as a combatant in the armed forces.

6. Bhaukaal

This one is inspired by real-life events. Bhaukaal shows a gritty, no-holds-barred police officer’s battle against organized crime. It is your ride through the darker alleys of storytelling, where law enforcement faces off against the bad guys. If you’re a fan of gripping crime dramas that keep your adrenaline pumping, Bhaukaal is your jam. Trust us, you might even root for the cop as if he’s your long-lost cousin.

Funfact: It is inspired by the life of IPS officer Navniet Sekera, who is known as a “Supercop” in Uttar Pradesh police.

7. Mumbaikar

Ready for a slice of life from the city that never sleeps? It’s like stepping into a busy local train, where every person has a story to tell. Everyday struggles for moments of pure joy, capturing everything that makes Mumbai so special. If you’ve ever experienced the city’s magic (or madness), this show will resonate with you personally.

FYI: It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film Maanagaram.

8. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side

Last but definitely not least is Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, a psychological thriller that marries mythology with forensic science. Weaving in ancient myths with modern-day crime, each episode will feel like a puzzle. You will be hooked by the way this series will challenge your intellect. And keep you pondering the nature of good and evil at night. You might even find yourself Googling ancient Indian mythology— just don’t blame us if you end up in a rabbit hole!

What you get: A mix of mythology and science by translating the principles of artificial intelligence (AI).

