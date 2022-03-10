As humans, we are social animals, and therefore, it’s important for us to have relationships with the people around us. This is especially true in our neighborhoods, where we often spend the most time. Unfortunately, not all neighbors are nice. In fact, there are some that can be downright annoying or even dangerous. If you’re unlucky enough to have one of these types of neighbors, here are the seven worst ones to deal with.

1) The Overly-Curious Neighbor

The overly-curious neighbor is someone who can’t mind their own business. They are constantly watching you and what you’re doing. They will often ask you personal questions about your life, family, job, etc. Sometimes they do this because they are just being friendly or nosy. Other times they have more sinister intentions. Either way, it’s important to keep them at a distance as much as possible without making them suspicious of you.

2) The Party Animal Neighbor

These neighbors don’t know the meaning of the word “quiet.” If there’s one thing these neighbors love, it’s having parties late into the night where lots of alcohol is consumed by many people coming and going from the house. This often results in loud music, yelling, and even violence. If you have this type of neighbor, it’s important to call the police when they get too loud or out of hand. If you can’t tolerate them anymore, you should consider moving, but that might be easier said than done.

3) The Run-Down Neighbor

These neighbors are an eyesore to everyone else in the neighborhood. They don’t clean up after themselves or their pets, they never maintain or improve their property, and there’s always an overgrowth of weeds everywhere. If you have these kinds of annoying neighbors, it might be time for some tough love. Get on your city council and push for new ordinances that will encourage your neighbor to keep up their property value by keeping it clean and cared for. You should also complain about any dangerous conditions on the property, like broken steps or overgrown grass that could pose a safety risk to your family and pets.

4) The Drug Dealer

Depending on the situation, this might be the worst kind of neighbor. If you have this kind of neighbor, their life revolves around buying and selling illegal drugs. At all hours of the night, they are either dealing or using drugs. While it’s difficult to get rid of these types of neighbors because most drug dealers are constantly in fear for their lives, there are things you can do to minimize the damage they cause in your neighborhood. It is a good idea to contact law enforcement immediately if you suspect them of any criminal activity, especially dealing drugs that could lead to addiction or overdose deaths in the area.

5) The Hoarder Neighbor

These are people who keep everything… and that means EVERYTHING! They never throw anything away, even when they don’t need it anymore. They also constantly buy new stuff – sometimes multiple of the same thing, like ten pairs of the same shoes – even though they already had one or more that were barely used! These people can be dangerous as their houses and yards become full of junk and clutter, sometimes to the point where you can hardly see some parts of their house.

6) The Anti-Social Neighbor

This type of neighbor often keeps to themselves and never socializes with anyone else in your neighborhood. They may attend community functions or block parties, but only out of obligation, not genuine interest. If you have this kind of neighbor, it’s important to reach out to them by inviting them to do things with you, learning about what interests them, etc., but don’t put too much pressure on them or become overly intrusive in their lives.

7) The Loud Neighbor

The loud neighbor likes to blast their television or radio so everyone in the neighborhood can enjoy it, whether they want to or not! They have no regard for anyone else and will never turn down their volume, even when asked politely by the other neighbors. If you have this kind of annoying person living near you, there are several things you can do about it without resorting to physical violence. First, talk with them nicely but assertively about your concern over the noise level, especially if it’s late at night. Second, tell them that if they don’t turn it down, you will call the police, who could levy fines or arrest them depending on how loud they play their music or television shows. Third, report them to your city council or local code enforcement for violating noise ordinances or codes if all else fails.