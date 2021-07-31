Health insurance for pets is taking the world by storm – in fact, as the science of veterinary medicine advances each day, so too do new standards take residence. Unfortunately, this new technology and understanding can come with rising costs. However, there is no true price tag we can put on the quality of life that we provide to those in our care. While some dogs can make the big bucks by performing in competitions or even television, most of our beloved pets are… well… freeloaders.

There’s not any shame in that, though! I’m just many of us would rather sit around play catch all day if we could get the immense love and care that we give our pups. Thankfully, veterinary health insurance is rapidly advancing and saving lives and dollars. This can make even the biggest and most daunting veterinary bills as easy to handle as a precious puppy. You’ll want to make sure that you get the most comprehensive care plan that works for your family, so let’s take a look at some of the top five reasons why you should absolutely get pet insurance for your dog.

1. Routine Health Care Without a Second Thought

The standards for caring for our dogs have continually risen, and we now understand how to practice significant amounts of preventative care. This can be examined through the increase in the different kinds of testing panels and services we can acquire from our veterinarians. There are several routine treatments that can and should pursue for our pets, treatments which can extend their quality of life by several years.

General care and check-ins are invaluable to making sure your dog isn’t having a problem that could easily be treated — or turn into a bigger problem down the road.

2. Diagnostics Can Be Expensive

In order to make a diagnosis and treat your pet appropriately, veterinarians rely on a number of diagnostics that are not covered by the examination fee. These can include bloodwork that allows the veterinarian to review your pet’s blood cell counts, their organ function, or even for parasites and other microorganisms within the blood.

X-rays or ‘Radiographs’ are another common diagnostic performed for a variety of reasons. Oftentimes this is when they expect a broken limb, or even if they may have eaten something they can’t digest. This allows them to check for potentially fatal gastrointestinal blockages!

It’s without a doubt that these steps are vital to ensuring the health of your dog.

3. Dental Work is a Must-Have

Routine dental care can be extremely expensive, especially as it is done on a yearly basis. This is because sedation is required in order to be able to clean the teeth below the gumline. Doing so allows your pet to keep their teeth for years longer than they were previously able. While some less scrupulous agencies will offer a sedation-free cleaning and may even claim it is just as good – that is unfortunately false. Make sure you discuss the options with a veterinary professional first.

4. Speciality Veterinary Care

It goes without saying that general care practitioners are brilliant and knowledgeable people – but they are not always miracle workers.

Sometimes veterinarians must refer your pet to a specialist, and this is one of the best and most responsible things one can do in practice. Unfortunately, the several years of additional schooling and internship that a specialist must go through – in addition to being a more exclusive line of work – means that they can be much more expensive.

However, if your veterinarian recommends specialty care, one should absolutely pursue it. This is due to the condition — whether it is already diagnosed or expected — requires a more delicate approach and analysis from an expert.

5. Emergencies Can Happen in the Blink of an Eye

Life is full of unexpected twists and turns — and unfortunately, some of those are deadly. This makes being prepared for emergency trips to be one of the best parts of pet insurance. No one expects their pet to have a run-in with a venomous critter, or to even get struck by a car.

Even when we provide them with the best food we can get, they’ll still prefer to root around for some trash-treasures and could find some toxic foods like chocolate or grapes.

These are exceedingly common, everyday situations that any emergency vet hospital deals with. They can also be incredibly expensive, as the initial exam costs are compounded by the need for extensive diagnostics, medical therapies such as IV fluids, medications, even overnight stays.

Insurance doesn’t just save you money. It will help you save their life, as it can help you make the best choices in long-term and short-term care. You’ll never have to skimp or let your precious pooch down by making hard choices when it comes to quality! The best part is that there are comprehensive dog health insurance plans that can help you cover virtually all aspects of their life, and live that life to the fullest!