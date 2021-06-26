Research shows that children who experience early learning have a better chance of success in later life. This is because they are accustomed to the education system and more likely to learn and benefit from it as they grow. It is also because they develop better social skills, an ability to connect with others, share, and even to think ‘outside of the box’.

Of course, the success of any early learning center relies on the quality of child care offered. The better the facility the more likely it is that your child will do well. That’s why it is important that you consider these five essential components when choosing an early learning center.

The Reputation

Perhaps the most important place to start before entrusting your child to an early learning center is to check out their reputation. Talk to friends and family that may have used the center and even look online at social media and online forums.

While not everyone will be happy, a high-quality facility will have kept most parents and children happy and will have dealt fairly with any issues. If you are confident this is the case you are off to a good start!

Teacher Response

The next stage is to visit the early learning center and assess the teacher’s response. Although a first visit should be scheduled, you should follow up with a couple of unscheduled visits to see the true response of staff and watch carefully regarding how they interact with the children. The experience needs to be fun and positive.

Classroom Layout

Children often work best in small groups. You will want to look at the classrooms and check out how they are set up. Ideally, there will be small clusters of tables, encouraging group learning. There should also be plenty of room for free play and the entire class to interact.

It goes without saying that the classroom should feel friendly and fun, with plenty of bright colors and inspirational touches.

This ensures your child has a positive environment to learn in.

Discipline Techniques

It is very important that you know how, why, and when children will be disciplined. This must fit with the ethos and rules you have devised at home. Consistency is very important to young children. You also need to be comfortable that the early learning center will always be fair and physical or degrading punishment is never used.

Safety

While learning is essential and your children must be allowed to discover new skills and learn new things, safety is also paramount. You need to see that the early learning center is doing everything possible to keep your child safe.

It doesn’t guarantee there won’t be an accident but it does give you confidence that the staff knows what they are doing and will deal with any accidents promptly and efficiently.

A little time researching your chosen early learning center will pay off. Take a look and go with your gut, you will choose the right place for your child.