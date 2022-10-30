People nowadays are concerned about buying the best smartphones, like other necessities. They look for the best features, specs, and designs in mobile phones according to their likeness and needs. Mobile phone brands have put all their efforts into bringing outstanding smart devices with top-notch technologies.

Infinix Is the Upcoming Future

Infinix is a renowned manufacturer of smartphones and accessories, providing its services to users all across the globe. The brand came into being in 2012 and has its headquarters in Shanghai and Paris. The commitment to manufacturing stylish mobile phones with cutting-edge technologies is the reason for the success of Infinix.

Which Infinix Smartphone Models To Get Your Hands On?

Infinix has come up with a wide range of mobile phones in different price categories. We have assorted the five best smartphones by Infinix, along with their prices and specs that will help you decide if you are considering buying a new one.

1. Infinix Zero X Pro

One good thing about Infinix is that you will get to buy great mobile phones at not-so-high prices. So does this Infinix Zero X Pro, which is available at PKR 35,999 in Pakistan. This infinix mobile phone has;

Display size: 6.67 inches

Chipset: Mediatek (Helio G95)

Processor: Octa-Core (6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 / 2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76)

RAM: 8 Gigabytes

ROM: 128 Gigabytes

Cameras: Triple cameras (108MP, 8MP, 8MP)

2. Infinix Note 12 G96

This smartphone by Infinix is one of the latest released products at PKR 42,999 in Pakistan. A number of users came up with positive reviews about this mobile phone as the specs and features were beyond expectations.

Display size: 6.7 inches

Chipset: MediaTek (Helio G96) 12nm

Processor: Octa-Core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 / 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

RAM: 8 Gigabytes

ROM: 128 and 256 Gigabytes (expandable up to 2 Terabytes)

Cameras: Dual cameras (50MP and 2MP)

3. Infinix Zero 5g

The Infinix Zero 5g is yet another recently launched mobile phone by Infinix that is available to buy in Pakistan for PKR 49,999. This mid-range smartphone is admired for its aesthetically pleasing design and build quality. The highlighted specs of this smartphone include;

Display size: 6.78 inches

Chipset: MediaTek (Dimensity 900) MT6877

Processor: Octa-Core (6×2.0GHz Cortex-A55 / 2×2.4GHz Cortex-A78)

RAM: 8 Gigabytes

ROM: 128 Gigabytes

Cameras: Triple cameras (48MP, 13MP, and 2MP)

4. Infinix Hot 11 Play

A high percentage of users liked this Infinix mobile phone model because it is packed with the latest technology features at a very affordable price. You can buy it for PKR 26,999, which is not heavy on your pocket.

Display size: 6.82 inches

Chipset: MediaTek (Helio G35) MT6765G

Processor: Octa-Core (4×1.8GHz Cortex-A53 / 4×2.3GHz Cortex-A53)

RAM: 4 Gigabytes

ROM: 64 and 128 Gigabytes

Cameras: Dual cameras (13MP, and 2MP)

5. Infinix Hot 11S

If you are looking for a smartphone that is affordable to buy and has all the advanced technology specs, Infinix Hot 11S is for you. It was released back in late 2021 at the price of PKR 22,999. Below are the prominent features of this mobile phone;

Display size: 6.78 inches

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G88

Processor: Octa-Core (6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 / 2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75)

RAM: 4 Gigabytes

ROM: 64 and 128 Gigabytes

Cameras: Dual cameras (15MP, and 2MP)

Conclusion

Infinix is currently giving tough competition to the other android mobile phone manufacturing brands. The excellent point about Infinix mobile phones is that almost all of them belong to the low and mid-budget range categories.

Infinix made sure to gather all the up-to-date features and specs in its smartphones to keep the user one step ahead of the world. Moreover, smartphones' unique and elegant designs are just perfect for you to stand out from the crowd.