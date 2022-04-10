Style trend 1: Traditional Sentiment

Not everyone is waiting for change. Conservative people seek safety in conservative behavior, control, and traditions. For example flowers birthday or dried letterbox flowers for a family member at a birthday party. Within this trend it is important to restore trust and to ensure that the known, local and the familiar also have a place in this changing world. Interiors within this trend are therefore warm, rich in color and nostalgic with a twist by mixing vintage and old. Old-fashioned flowering plants fit in perfectly here, as do plant collections of different cultivars within one species. Bouquets are also subtly arranged with a lot of attention and appreciation for each individual product.

Style trend 2: Wellness Bubble

With zest for life, creativity and humor we keep our spirits up. We think our appearance is less important, we prefer to put energy into our mental health. Hobbies and entertainment are given plenty of space, as is wellness. We prefer to turn our house into a super-deluxe spa. The combination of soft tones with transparent materials and round shapes are reminiscent of water. That helps us relax. The flowers and plants have a fresh look, like the leaf of an Aloe Vera. Dyed leaves, plumes, grasses and dried flowers are combined with fresh cut flowers.

The color chart of style trend Wellness Bubble consists of bright pastels and pastel neon shades. Think pink and yellow tones, flanked by pastel green and lilac. The colors are often applied to transparent or semi-transparent surfaces, creating a watery effect. Round shapes and designs based on stain and water patterns are central. We also see faded tropical designs in bright colors. The materials used are: colored glass, high-gloss ceramic, reflective material, transparent textile, semi-transparent foil, paper, glass or plastic.

Style trend 3: Bright and Breezy

There is a need for connection, equality, a shared reality, selfless behavior and inclusivity. After the stressful corona period, we look at connecting leaders who take away our worries so that we can enjoy ourselves again without worrying. And we do that carefree enjoyment in a cheerfully colored interior. Uncomplicated designs with checks, stripes or images of fruit enhance the festive feeling. The icing on the cake is the green happiness: flowers and flowering plants give the interior that last pinch of positive energy.

The color card within the Bright and Breezy style trend consists of cheerful and powerful pastel shades, such as pink, blue, mint green and soft orange, interspersed with brighter accents. Coral red plays a fresh and soothing role and is important for both flowers and plants. As expected, the shapes used are cheerful, festive and a bit stubborn. This also applies to the designs within this style trend. Ceramic, colored glass, practical plastic, textile, raffia and granite are materials that fit perfectly within Bright and Breezy.