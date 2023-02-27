Winemakers in Texas are experimenting with some of the world’s less-common grape varieties to make great wines. While international grapes like Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Zinfandel thrive in the Lone Star State’s climate, Tempranillo, Mourvedre, Aglianico, Tannat, Touriga Nacional, Alicante Bouschet, and Syrah are becoming more popular among producers.

In terms of white wines, Roussanne, Vermentino, Chenin Blanc, and Albarino also are making inroads into the Texas market.

Tempranillo

Tempranillo is a popular choice of Texas wine, especially for those who enjoy red wine. It pairs well with a variety of foods, from pizza to taco night to barbecue.

It’s one of the oldest red grape varieties in Spain, dating back to before Christ. It’s also considered an early ripener, a trait that helps it stand out among red wines in the country.

It’s often blended with other grapes, but it can be a standalone wine. It’s a favorite of many growers in Spain and Portugal. Depending on the age of the wine, it’s classified as Vin Joven, Crianza, Reserva or Gran Reserva. The youngest Tempranillo wines are most affordable. They are primarily fruity with flavors of cherry, dried fruits and cedar. The older they are, the more savory and robust they become with flavors of tobacco, oak and leather.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon is a red wine varietal that has been around for many centuries. It originated from a cross breeding of the Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc grapes in 17th century southwestern France.

Cabernet wines tend to be very tannic, so they require long aging in oak barrels in order to develop a full, rich flavor. It’s important to let the wine breathe for at least three hours before drinking, which helps to unlock all of its flavors.

Texas is home to a number of high-quality vineyards and wineries. Visit the state’s premier wine regions to taste a wide variety of wines, from light and fruity to bold and aromatic.

Chardonnay

Chardonnay is the most popular white wine grape in the world, and Texas is no exception. This green-skinned variety originated in Burgundy, France, but it is now cultivated around the globe thanks to its ability to adapt and thrive under any conditions.

Generally, Chardonnay is a dry white wine, but it can also be made in a sweeter, more fruity style. Some wines are even aged in oak barrels to add secondary flavors such as vanilla and spice.

A great example of this is the Chateau Ste. Michelle, which encapsulates the American ideal of this variety in glass (and bottle). The rich influence of oak and creamy texture are balanced with pronounced Meyer lemon notes.

Zinfandel

Zinfandel is one of the most popular wine varieties in Texas. Its heritage dates back to the 1800s and is closely related to Italy’s Primitivo grape.

It is a thin-skinned grape that thrives in warm climates but not too hot. Its early ripening period leads to high sugar content, which is why many of its wines are alcoholic.

Though the berry-like flavor tends to fade with age, a few wines can still retain their structure and flavors after 20 years. However, wine lovers claim that a good Zinfandel is best enjoyed within five years of bottling.

Viognier

Texas has one of the best Viognier wines in the world. This fragrant, medium-bodied white wine is known for its tangerine, peach and mango aromas with floral notes of honeysuckle and rose.

While a variety of methods are used in Viognier winemaking, most aging is done in oak barrels. This aging process adds a creamy taste and lowers the acidity levels in the wine.

This type of aging also allows the wine to develop more tropical fruit flavors. Some Viogniers are aged in stainless steel tanks, which can result in a different type of flavor.

Viognier has a long tradition in the Rhone region of France, but it is a grape that has found new life in places like Virginia and Australia. It is often paired with foods that emphasize almonds, citrus and stewed fruits.