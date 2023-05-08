The concepts of favorites and underdogs in any given match have both become increasingly popular among bettors. People who visit a trusted bd betting site or a bookmaker and want to bet on an event are fully acquainted with terms like “favorite” or “underdog” and they clearly know what they imply in terms of the chances of winning.

The favorite is the side with the most chances of winning, while the underdog is the side that is less likely to win. While no one can guarantee an event’s outcome, there are often some cases where the side with the least potential of getting a victory are so underestimated, largely considered to be “absolute underdogs”, that they have led to what we call “upsets” in the world of sports.

Upsets in sports are not uncommon. In fact this is the entire essence of sports and sports betting alike. If we were to know in advance who is going to win, then it would be nonsense to bet on sports and we wouldn’t have the same enthusiasm when watching sports.

There are some upsets however that have made history! They have caused an upside down of events and they have left everybody shocked! Let’s see ten of the biggest upsets in the history of sports.

1. Euro 2004: Greece wins the Euro



Nobody expected that Greece would go deep in the league back in 2004 and even more nobody expected that they would end up winning the league. Against all odds, the team managed to stun serious opponents and reach the final with Portugal. There, with a surprising- to all viewers- goal scored by Greece, they eventually got the title for the first time in history, beating the favorite Portugal.

2. NCAA: Villanova beating Georgetown back in 1985



Villanova Wildcats were regarded as the outsider, while Gergetown Hoyas were the absolute contenders of the title. In a stunning game, the ultimate upset happened. The Wildcats managed to beat the No.1 seed in the tournament and win the NCAA Basketball title with an amazing performance that took down the Hoyas smoothly and easily. It was a moment that changed the history of college basketball and a moment that made basketball fans look differently at underdogs.

3. Man O’ War losing to Upset back in 1919



Man O’ War, one of the best racehorses of all times, got its one and only loss by Upset back in 1919 in Sanford Memorial. Up until then, Man O’ War was undefeated, being largely the ultimate favorite in every race, fulfilling the expectations of horse racing fans. But to the surprise of everyone in 1919, Upset managed to cross the line before Man O’ War and eventually won the race. Many people mistakenly think that the term ‘upset’ has been coined after Upset’s unexpected victory. The truth is however, that the term upset had been used in sports way before Upset was brought to the scene.

4. FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina



The victory of Saudi Arabia over Argentina in the beginning of the World Cup 2022 was actually a clear sign of many more upsets to come in that promotion. And despite the fact that in the end it was Argentina that won the World Cup, its defeat by a team that was the least expected to win, was indeed a shocking moment in the history of football.

5. Superbowl XLII: the New York Giants stunning the New England Patriots



The New England Patriots were compiling their wins in a perfect season with a record of 19-0. They went on to confront the New York Giants in what was expected to be a ‘sure thing’. And for a large part it was. But in the last moment – actually less than two minutes before the end – David Tyree’s “Helmet Catch” wrote history and led to the wholesome victory of the Giants.

6. English Premier League: Leicester’s EPL 2015-16 win



Leicester City was the complete outsider to win the EPL that season, with bookmakers giving them hardly any chances of getting the title. But the Foxes did it anyway by turning everything around and going straight to the top to everyone’s surprise. They managed to transform a 5000-1 chance of getting the EPL title into an actual happening by the end of the season.

7. Mike Tyson taken down by Buster Douglas back in 1990



Douglas was the absolute underdog in this fight, while the bout was largely promoted as the “Tyson is back” fight. And just when everything was about Tyson, it suddenly became all about Douglas, who managed to beat the favorite! Tyson was knocked-out by the outsider Douglas in one of the most memorable fights in history.

8. World Cup 1950: the US beats England



More on the World Cup upsets, back in 1950 a match between “goofies” US footballers and English football masters, led to one of the greatest upsets. The US team took down their opponents in an extraordinary match that is still remembered! The US team did not go deep in the competition, but their victory over the “giants” was certainly a huge accomplishment for them and a huge upset for England.

9. Roger Federer beaten by Juan Martin del Potro in US Open back in 2009

Federer came to the US Open to collect his 6th consecutive championship but he didn’t realize Juan Martin del Potro was coming around the corner. The Argentinian tennis player managed to shock everyone around the world by beating the five-time champion Federer and getting his first Grand Slam title. Everybody expected Federer to have a straight, easy victory, but the game was an absolute twist.

10. Winter Olympics 1980: Team USA beats the Soviet Union on ice hockey

For many people this is the biggest upset in sports’ history because we had a perfectly prepared team with a strong tradition and culture of the sport on the one hand and a largely unorganized team with random players on the other hand. But in the end what-is-known-to-be-as the Miracle on Ice just happened and the USA took down the Soviet Union.