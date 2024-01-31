If your home workouts have started feeling stale, it may be time to step things up with more engaging and effective equipment. Welcome advanced functional trainers – the ultimate gym toy for taking your training, body and mind to new heights! Let’s transform your workout space with advanced functional trainer machines and explore why you’d want one and how to choose the best functional trainer for your needs.

What Exactly Are Functional Trainers?

In short, functional trainers are elite exercise machines that combine cable resistance with smooth movement through multiple angles and planes of motion. This allows dynamic, full-body routines that constantly challenge your muscles in different ways.

Functional trainers feature adjustable pulleys, bands, padded benches and attachments to perform countless strength and cardio combinations. The fluid, multi-dimensional movements closely mimic activities done in real life too, enhancing practical mobility. We’ll detail all the advantages next.

Benefits of Functional Trainer Machines

There are many reasons you’d want a functional trainer taking up space in your home gym:

Greater Training Variety

With numerous adjustments and accessories, the workout possibilities are practically endless. Hit muscles from new angles to promote continual adaptation. Adjust resistance levels to properly fatigue your muscles too.

Complete, Efficient Workouts

Perform compound and multi-plane movements that engage the body as a whole – just like in carrying groceries or sports actions. Train multiple muscle groups at once to save time.

Injury Prevention & Rehabilitation

The easily modified and controlled movements are low-impact and gentle on joints. Isolate and develop weaker areas. Adjust range of motion for rehabilitating injuries.

Boost Cardio Capacity

Incorporate swinging, pulling and pushing routines to really get your heart and lungs pumping. Alternate hard cardio bursts with active rest periods.

Supports Any Fitness Level

Scale back resistance for beginners or lighter training days. Crank it up to challenge advanced fitness levels when you’re feeling ambitious! Adjust benches to perform exercises from various body positions.

There’s really no more efficient and effective option for completely transforming your current workout routine. Time to take things up a notch!

Finding the Right Functional Trainer

With your interest piqued, let’s explore what to look for when choosing a home functional trainer. Key considerations include:

Your Fitness Goals

Consider which muscle groups or capabilities you most want to improve – cardio endurance? Total body strength? Flexibility? This helps select appropriate programming and features.

Available Space

Measure where you plan to use the equipment. Make sure to leave clearance space for accessing accessories and full range of motion.

User Height & Size

Find a model with adjustments suitable for the whole family, like various bench positions and pulley heights. Measure stride length as well.

Weight Capacities

Select machines supporting 2-4x your body weight for sufficient challenge room as your fitness progresses.

Programmable Options

Look for pre-programmed routines tailored to different goals, saveable custom workouts and adjustable resistance levels to progress over time.

Budget

Expect to invest $1500+ for commercial-grade trainers built to handle intense daily use.

It’s an exciting investment sure to keep your workouts feeling fresh. And who knows – it may inspire getting back into the gym after too long away! Let functional trainers open new possibilities for how rewarding and fun exercise can be.