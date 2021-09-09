Nowadays, people use applications in all areas of their life. When it comes to academic writing, there are several apps that can significantly facilitate this process. Essay writing is a particularly challenging and complicated process for all students because it requires having excellent writing, analytical, and decision-making skills. Luckily, there are some applications that can make this process significantly easier. Some applications will help you organize the writing process carefully whereas others will significantly improve the quality of your papers. Without any doubt, using up-to-date, sophisticated apps will turn you into a successful student or you may order essay online. If you are unaware of the main applications you can use in your writing process, you should read our guide as it will help you understand what applications are worth your attention.

Common Apps for Writing Essays

Grammarly.

Grammarly is a well-known program that makes sure that your text is free from different kinds of mistakes. Also, it will help you figure out if your paper is smooth and easy to read.

The algorithms used by this program report about all the potential issues with your text and make specific suggestions on how to improve the spelling, word choice, style, punctuation, etc. What is more, this program will allow you to understand that the paper is free from plagiarism. Each suggestion is supported by solid reasoning, which allows one to not only improve the quality of the text but also learn from mistakes. By paying attention to the mistakes you commit very often, you will be able to eliminate their number in the next papers.

It should be said that the program provides its users with personal writing statistics generated by the system, which enables them to check on their progress, evaluate their writing patterns, understand what mistakes they commit more often than others, as well as take their writing proficiency to the next level. All in all, it should be said that this software is very effective in writing both short essays and long documents. If you want to check how it works, you can download a demo version and use it.

Scrivener.

Scrivener is a well-known content creation software widely used by novelists, journalists, writers, lawyers, translators, and screenwriters. This program enables its users to set clear writing goals, create manuscripts, check on the writing tasks` completion status, as well as edit the texts. The functions of the software let writers create index cards to plan their work and arrange the content creation process in accordance with their personal preferences.

If you use Scrivener in your work, you will be able to format your text the way you want, highlight specific phrases, post your annotations and comments, insert appropriate images into the text, create lists, and edit the large pieces of text. What is more, the screen module allows users to open documents on a single screen, streamline translating, research, and transcribing processes.

Writco.

Writco is a social writing, discovery, and publishing platform that aims to connect writers and readers from all over the globe. This software has a community of the most talented and creative people who share their stories related to their personal writing experience, as well as their creative work. By using this app, you will read some interesting stories shared by skilled authors and learn from their efficient tips and secrets. Being a part of a writing community will boost your writing talent. Writco allows its users to write in 11 languages and 25 categories.

Jotter Pad.

Many users state that Jotter Pad is the best application for writers as it doesn`t include any word processors or extra features. Being very simple and easy to use, this application enables writers to develop their creativity and shape their ideas into words. Consequently, this app is perfect for writing poems, screenplays, and lyrics. The users admit that they enjoy the clean typing interface as it allows them to focus on their ideas instead of paying attention to distractors. Jotter Pad has a feature-packed text editor that includes various options. For instance, one will enjoy using the phrase search, typewriter scrolling, dark theme, word count, and other interesting features.

Ginger.

Ginger is a proofreading application that was designed for educational institutions and businesses. It automatically detects errors, corrects them, and improves sentence structure with the help of grammar, spelling, and punctuation tools.

This software enables writers to improve their sentences with the help of appropriate idioms, synonyms, and phrases. By using this app in your work, you will produce error-free writing by identifying and fixing different kinds of mistakes. Having a personal trainer feature, this application enables users to practice English in personalized sessions.

Diaro.

Diaro is a widely-used diary application designed to record the user`s activities, appointments, ideas, insights, and daily events and sync these data with their devices. By utilizing this software, you will be able to organize your working schedule, preserve your memories, store your special moments, and keep track of your life. Given the helpful features of this app, many people use it in our busy world.

The specific nature of this app allows people to use it as a classic diary, note editor, diet journal, travel journal, or business planner.

Write or Die.

Write or Die is an app that aims to help writers overcome writer’s block by providing them with the possible consequences of procrastination. The latest version also rewards users for their writing accomplishments. This software was created as a motivation tool, which has to help writers understand the importance of their work. Some of the punishments can be scary. For instance, the program may erase a part of the text you have already written.

Essay writing is a pretty effort-consuming process that requires much time and effort on the pre-writing, writing, and revising stages. We do not say that the software mentioned above will create perfect essays instead of you. However, if you involve them in your writing process adding creativity, diligence, and attention to detail, you will reach the anticipated outcome. If you find something useful on this essay writing software, feel free to take advantage of this information and use it for developing your writing potential. If some of the features seem meaningless to you, you can just disregard them.