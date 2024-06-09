You’ve probably heard of the term “synthetic urine” or “fetish urine”. Any drug testing lab will tell you that synthetic urine is the safest bet for quality control preparations. The only caveat is that there’s nothing “fake” about the urine.

It often passes as an acceptable specimen during drug testing. Fetish urine is commonly used as a test subject in various products like mattresses, diapers, and even medical devices. The perfect test specimen will work wonders on your drug test. Synthetic urine has important biomarkers that make it a substitute for human urine. Scientifically, these biomarkers make urine a specimen that helps diagnose various human diseases.

While your urine composition will change according to your age, gender, food consumption or the presence of medication, it will hit all the right marks in its synthetic form. This makes it a practical and reliable alternative for drug testing purposes.

Originally, synthetic urine was used as a control tool and a specimen for laboratories to carry out tests. However, technological advancements have made fetish urine available for those who want to use it.

How Was Synthetic Urine Created?

Synthetic urine is not new to the market. It’s been in existence for as long as we can remember. In 1828, the scientist Friedrich Wohler combined essential chemicals that make up urine to create artificial urea. While he did this out of sheer curiosity, he produced perfect samples in laboratory conditions. If anything, this was the start of organic chemistry.

Although there has been a constant back and forth on the importance of drug testing the right way, scientific manufacturers found synthetic urine to be an essential part of the puzzle for those looking to better their drug test results as they work on bettering themselves.

For instance, fetish urine has worked well in work environments where employees are capable of delivering on their work responsibilities but are battling addictions they want no one to know about. This will only make sense where drugs do not impede the individual’s ability to work.

Substitution During Drug Testing

Many people take desperate measures to avoid detection during drug testing. When everything’s at stake, people will do anything to pass that drug test. According to scientific studies, test subjects add substances like eye drops and household products to their urine for dilution, which is supposed to prevent drug detection.

Some even share the desire to switch samples altogether, even though these methods have not been as successful and have given inconclusive results too often. Synthetic urine is an excellent option for testers, mainly because it has suitable biomarkers and gives the body sufficient time to rid itself of drug substances in case of a retest.

But faking a urine sample takes work, especially when you do it alone. You may make mistakes or get caught in the process. That’s why it’s best to leave it to professionals, as the chances of making mistakes are minimal to none.

Synthetic Urine Components

Artificial urine dates back to the 1980s, and it comprises crucial compounds that have withstood the test of time. Its main components are water, uric acid, pH balancers, and creatinine. But it’s more complex than combining these elements.

They undergo gas chromatography to combine the samples and produce the expected urine density. Synthetic urine should be delivered at body heat, which is why it comes with a heating pad to help achieve the optimum temperature.

Testing for Synthetic Urine

Synthetic urine is sophisticated and doesn’t detect easily during drug testing. You can only detect it at its point of collection. Other than this, you have nothing to worry about. Even qualified and experienced lab technicians have difficulty telling it apart from human urine.

It’s important to remember that uric acid is the component that makes fake urine undetectable and gives it a long shelf life. If your supplier doesn’t include it in their urine ingredients or components, they may leave you in a bind.

Is Synthetic Urine a Common Alternative?

There has always been a thriving market for synthetic urine. Companies like Quick Fix Synthetic Urine are making the mark by specializing in this type of urine as a product that “detoxifies your drug test of unwanted substances.”

The good news is that the company is a legitimate and official synthetic urine distributor that comes with a two-year shelf life. Making a purchase means you can maximize the specimen and use it for as long as needed without worrying about its usefulness.