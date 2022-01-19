Swelling, bruising and edema after rhinoplasty are among the fearful dreams of many patients who want to have rhinoplasty surgery. In this article, we will talk about the details about swelling, bruising and edema after rhinoplasty. We will discuss the most feared situations on this subject and how necessary these fears are with today’s techniques. We hope it will be a useful article for those who want to get information about swelling, bruising and edema after rhinoplasty.

Fast Recovery of Swelling, Bruising and Edema After Rhinoplasty

Conditions such as bruising, swelling and edema that occur after rhinoplasty are among the issues that those who want to have rhinoplasty are most afraid of. In fact, this issue is mostly related to both your compliance with the rules that you need to pay attention to before and after the nose surgery, and the nose surgery technique that your rhinoplasty plastic surgeon will apply. If the necessary conditions are met, there is no need to be afraid of conditions such as swelling, bruising and edema after nose surgery.

Let’s start with the part that is in your circle of influence.

As most of you know, necessary examinations are performed by the rhinoplasty plastic surgeon before the surgery. Afterwards, a roadmap for nose surgery is drawn which is built on 3 main titles: Before, During and After Rhinoplasty.

After the process is determined, your rhinoplasty plastic surgeon will list the things you need to pay attention before the surgery. There are many rules that you should pay attention to, such as not drinking alcohol and quitting smoking before rhinoplasty. Similarly, after rhinoplasty, which is the third stage of the plastic surgery process, your plastic surgeon will list the things you need to pay attention to, such as consuming less salty food for 1 month. If you carefully comply with what you need to pay attention to both before and after the nose surgery, the rate of swelling, bruising and edema after rhinoplasty will be less and heal more quickly.

During rhinoplasty is in your plastic surgeon circle of influence. At this point, it is important that your rhinoplasty plastic surgeon is both successful and experienced in his field. Another important issue is the technique applied by your rhinoplasty plastic surgeon during the surgery. The techniques applied in rhinoplasty are basically divided into two main groups. One of them is open technique rhinoplasty and the other is closed technique rhinoplasty. Closed rhinoplasty, which requires experience, should be applied to minimize swelling, bruising and edema after rhinoplasty and to heal faster. As a matter of fact, closed technique rhinoplasty has more advantages in many respects compared to other techniques. Since the nasal tip skin is not cut in the closed technique rhinoplasty, the vessels, nerves, and connective tissue behind the nasal tip skin are not cut either. For this reason, swelling, bruises and edema are minimal after rhinoplasty and faster recovery occurs. On the other hand, since the incision is not at the tip of the nose in closed technique rhinoplasty, there is no scar left on the tip of the nose. As a result, the swelling, bruising, and edema being less than normal and healing faster after rhinoplasty depends on the technique applied by both you and your rhinoplasty plastic surgeon. Therefore, there is no need to be afraid of swelling, bruising and edema that occur after rhinoplasty.

Details on Rhinoplasty Recovery Process and Edema Relief

The recovery process after rhinoplasty is divided into different periods. We will inform you about the details of the process in question.

1st Week After Rhinoplasty

The first few days after rhinoplasty can be difficult. In this period, problems such as pain, edema and congestion may occur after rhinoplasty. However, this whole process is perfectly normal for the first days. As a matter of fact, after the surgery, the nose is covered with tape and a splint is placed in the nostrils. Using the medicines given by your doctor during this period will relieve your pain.

You can start consuming food and drink 4 hours after rhinoplasty surgery. After 2-3 days, you can start wearing your lenses if you are using them. During this period, you should have quality resting time, sleep on your back with a double pillow under your head. On the other hand, towards the end of the first week, you will start to feel more comfortable with removing the splint and tape.

2nd Week After Rhinoplasty

By entering the second week, swelling, edema and bruises around the nose and eyes begin to decrease visibly. During this period, you can prepare to return to your work life back. However, you should avoid heavy work. The second week after rhinoplasty is still early to do activities such as sports. On the other hand, you should stay away from actions that will force your nose, such as laughing loudly after rhinoplasty. In addition, in the first two weeks, you should use button-up clothes instead of tight t-shirts and sweaters.

3rd and 4th Weeks After Rhinoplasty

Until the end of the first month, you should stay away from sun rays, salt consumption, smoking, caffeinated-carbonated drinks, and herbal teas. All of these will negatively affect your edema removal and recovery process after rhinoplasty. Towards the end of the first month, the bruises and swellings around the face are reduced by one more level. You start to feel more comfortable now. However, a slight numbness may persist at the tip of your nose.

2nd and 3rd Months After Rhinoplasty

In the 2nd and 3rd months, swelling and edema begin to go away. Along with avoiding sports that require a lot of effort, you will be able to start doing sports gradually in line with the advice of your rhinoplasty plastic surgeon. During this period, you will see that your nose has a much more settled appearance compared to the first week. On the other hand, you should continue to avoid the sun’s rays for the bruises to pass faster. To accelerate the healing process, nasal massage can be applied for the first 2 months after rhinoplasty. However, the right methods should be used.

You can start using glasses after rhinoplasty towards the end of the 3rd month as part of the plastic surgeon’s recommendation. As in the first weeks, you should continue to avoid any hit or trauma impact after rhinoplasty.

6th and 12th Months After Rhinoplasty

At the end of 6 months, your nose will be almost completely healed. At the end of this period, you will be able to start some more challenging sports with the advice of a plastic surgeon. On the other hand, at the end of 6 months, all swellings and bruises are gone in a very large amount. However, we advise those who ask, “When does the nose fit my face after rhinoplasty?” to be a little patient. At the end of the first 6 months, the nose begins to settle to a large extent; however, it takes 1 year to fully settle. At the end of 1 year, there is no longer any swelling and bruising.

What Is Good for Swelling and Bruises After Nose Surgery?

You will see the benefit of applying ice just after rhinoplasty, especially in 24 hours. In addition, you can speed up your recovery process by using the cream and medicines given to you by your doctor after the operation.

About Author:

Dr. Suleyman TAS is World known Plastic Surgeon with 3 books, 50+ international scientific publications, 5+ organized Closed Rhinoplasty Course, 5+ Best Plastic Surgeon Award, 100+ times joined congresses as a faculty and 5+ patented instruments. Currently, Dr TAS practices in his private clinic based in Istanbul, Turkey.