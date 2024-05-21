Turkey has recently emerged as a popular choice for international students due to its high-quality higher education, rich culture, and economical lifestyle. If you’re interested in studying in Turkey, you’ve come to the right place.

In this comprehensive guide, we tell you everything you need to know about the advantages of studying in Turkey, the steps to applying to Turkish universities, and why you should choose Turkey Campus, a leading study services company in Turkey, to embark on your education in Turkey adventure. Let’s get right into it!

Why Study in Turkey?

Turkey is an attractive destination for students seeking undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. Here’s why:

1- High-Quality Education

Higher education in Turkey is just world-class. Many Turkish universities are ranked among the best in the world, offering a wide range of programs in various fields and globally recognized degrees.

2- Affordable Education and Scholarships

Compared to other popular study-abroad destinations like the US and Europe, Turkey offers competitive tuition fees and a low cost of living. Additionally, students can easily get scholarships at the best universities in Turkey, contributing to its affordability even more.

3- Student Life

Student life in Turkey is unparalleled. With its rich culture and stunning sites, students have a stimulating experience outside of the classroom. Universities in Turkey provide numerous opportunities for students to connect with various people and cultures through student clubs and activities, whereas interesting tourist locations in Turkey provide students with a thorough understanding of Turkey’s past and present.

Endless Opportunities

Finally, Turkey offers a varied range of academic and professional options. Turkey’s unique location between Asia and Europe makes it a worldwide trade and commerce powerhouse, offering students tremendous networking and career advancement chances.

Top 5 Turkish Universities in the World 2024

Turkey is rich with prestigious and distinguished universities; however, there are 10 main universities that are considered the best and the optimal destination for you if you want to study in Turkey, and those universities are

1. Medipol University

Medipol University is considered one of the top 10 Turkish universities in the world for 2024. If you are interested in studying in the health field specifically, this university is the most suitable for you. It has a complete complex containing hospitals specialized in human medicine as well as dentistry, among others.

Medipol University Majors

The university has 12 faculties offering 71 bachelor’s degrees, three graduate institutes offering 80 master’s programs, and 44 doctorate programs, as well as five technical and vocational institutions:

Medicine

Dentistry

Pharmacy

Engineering and Natural Sciences

Business and Administrative Sciences

Communications

Law

Education

Fine Arts, Design, and Architecture

Humanities and Social Sciences

Health Sciences

International Medicine

Why Study at Medipol University?

There are many advantages that would make you choose Medipol University to study in Turkey. Some of the key advantages include:

Recognized by the Higher Education Council in Turkey.



Students are taught by qualified and knowledgeable faculty members.



Medipol University offers students opportunities to participate in research and development activities.



The university has modern libraries, equipped laboratories, and modern technology centers.

Cost of Studying at Medipol University

You can benefit from Turkey Campus educational services today!

Cost of Studying at Medipol University

Tuition fees at Medipol University start at $3,600 and can go up to $22,000, especially in medical specialties.

2. Bahçeşehir University

If you’re looking for the top 10 colleges in Turkey for 2024, Bahçeşehir University ranks among them. This institution was established in 1998 and is known as “The University of the World in the Heart of Istanbul and the Meeting Point of Continents.” One of the main reasons Bahçeşehir University is notable is that it offers a variety of exchange study programs with universities all over the world!

Bahçeşehir University Majors

If you pick Bahçeşehir University for your educational journey in Turkey, you can choose from many specializations, including:

Medicine

Dentistry

Pharmacy

Engineering and Natural Sciences

Economics and Administrative Sciences

Architecture and Design

Health Sciences

Communications

Law

Educational Sciences

Why Study at Bahçeşehir University?

If you’re doing undergraduate studies in Turkey at Bahçeşehir University, you will benefit from many advantages, including:

Professors at Bahçeşehir University are selected from prestigious universities and hold doctoral degrees.

The university has received many awards, such as the Super Brand Turkey Award in 2007-2008.

The university offers exceptional departments and specializations, where you can study Artificial Intelligence in English, among other subjects.

Through Bahçeşehir University, you can get internship opportunities abroad, especially in the summer.

Cost of Studying at Bahçeşehir University

Cost of Studying at Bahçeşehir University

Tuition fees at Bahçeşehir University, which is considered one of the top 10 universities in Turkey globally for 2024, start at $4,000 and can reach up to $25,000 when studying medicine.

3. OSTIM Technical University

OSTIM Technical University is located in Ankara, and what distinguishes it is that it is surrounded by several industrial and commercial enterprises. OSTIM University has successful collaborations with these businesses. While attending university, you will receive hands-on instruction and have the opportunity to gain experience in business. So, if you wish to pursue postgraduate studies in Turkey while still receiving training, OSTIM is one of the Turkish universities to consider!

OSTIM Technical University Majors

OSTIM Technical University Majors

Engineering

Economics and Administrative Sciences

Architecture and Design

Why Study at OSTIM Technical University?

If you are looking for the top 10 Turkish universities in the world for 2024, OSTIM Technical University is undoubtedly one of those universities! It has many advantages, including:

OSTIM University offers a wide range of educational programs in fields such as mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and others.

The primary language of study at OSTIM University is English, but you can also study in Turkish.

Through the university, you can gain significant experience in project management and participate in national projects.

Opportunities are provided for students to acquire practical skills and experiences through training and applied projects.

Cost of Studying at OSTIM Technical University

Tuition fees at OSTIM Technical University are $2,250 for all specialties at the university. So, if you want to study engineering, economics, architecture, and design, choose OSTIM Technical University without a doubt!

4. Üsküdar University

Uskudar University was founded in 2011 and is considered one of Turkey’s most notable institutions. The primary purpose of establishing Uskudar University is to create a research university whose students will contribute to the betterment and development of Turkish society.

The institution offers a wide range of high-quality programs, and numerous methods and technologies are used in teaching and training. As a result, it is an excellent choice for international students and is among the top 10 Turkish universities in the world for 2024.

Majors at Uskudar University

Medicine

Dentistry

Engineering and Natural Sciences

Health Sciences

Communications

Humanities and Social Sciences

Why Study at Uskudar University?

Uskudar University in Turkey is considered one of the best destinations for undergraduate studies. It has many advantages, including:

It is the first university to specialize in teaching behaviors and health sciences.



It is the best choice if you want to study psychology, philosophy, artificial intelligence, and more.



The university offers software psychology programs, which are in high demand.



The faculty members of the university have patents for drugs to treat schizophrenia.



The university has many partnerships with European universities, ensuring high-quality education.

If you decide to study at Uskudar University, you can get discounts of up to 75% through TC card.

Cost of Studying at Uskudar University

Cost of Studying at Uskudar University

Tuition fees at Uskudar University start at $2,900 and can reach up to $15,000, depending on the specialization you choose to study.

5. İstinye University

İstinye University is ranked among the top 10 Turkish universities in the world for 2024. Established in 2015, it has evolved into a complete educational institution. The primary distinction is its emphasis on scientific research. İstinye University offers high-quality education in various subjects, including healthcare, pharmacy, and engineering.

İstinye University Majors

Medicine

Dentistry

Pharmacy

Engineering and Natural Sciences

Fine Arts, Design, and Architecture

Economics, Administrative, and Social Sciences

Communications

Health Sciences

Humanities and Social Sciences

Why Study at İstinye University?

İstinye University is one of the top 10 Turkish universities in the world for 2024. Its key advantages include:

High-quality education with specialized programs in various fields.

Opportunities for training and employment in top companies in Turkey.

The university emphasizes student activities in fields such as medicine and engineering.

Collaborative study programs with leading international institutions and universities, ensure high-quality education.

Cost of Studying at İstinye University

Tuition fees at İstinye University range from $4,320 to $21,600 annually for medical studies. For master’s studies, the fees are $5,400.

How Do I Apply and Get Accepted into a University in Turkey?

How Do I Apply and Get Accepted into a University in Turkey?

For those who want to travel to study in Turkey, the process of applying to universities in Turkey just got easier. Here’s how to do it:

1. Contact Turkey Campus: Contact us, and we will offer you free consultation services and provide you with all the scholarship and tuition aid opportunities available at the most suitable universities for your needs.



2. Turkey Campus will submit your application: After you’ve settled on a university and provided us with all your documents and papers, we’ll submit your application to your chosen university for free!



3. Get your acceptance letter for free: Another free service we offer is getting your acceptance letter—one of the most important steps in the process of applying to a university!

4. Complete your registration with Turkey Campus: After you’ve arrived in Turkey, we’ll take you to the university to complete the registration process and guide you through it.

5. Settle in Turkey: Now, you’re ready to embark on your academic adventure! We, Turkey Campus, are here for you every step of the way, assisting with anything you need during your stay.

What is Turkey Campus?

Turkey Campus is a renowned educational consultancy organization in Turkey that specializes in guiding international students through the process of selecting the best university, applying, and receiving their acceptance letters for free. With over ten years of experience in the sector, Turkey Campus has assisted over 20,000 students from all over the world in realizing their ambition of studying in Turkey through dependable counseling and services.

How Can Turkey Campus Help You Study at Your Dream University?

Turkey Campus offers many services to help international students make the most of their educational experience in Turkey. Here’s how:

1. Free Counselling and Admission Services: We provide free academic guidance and a free university entrance service to our students, assisting them with university registration in Turkey.



2. Free Application Submission: Not only do we provide free counseling and admission, but we also provide free application submission to your preferred university, ensuring your acceptance.

3. TC Card: Turkey Campus offers its students an exclusive, free TC Card that’s their door for discounts and communication.

Why Choose Turkey Campus?

There are numerous reasons why you should choose Turkey Campus for your studies, but one of the most significant benefits is the individualized assistance and guidance you will receive as a student during the application process and beyond. We provide extensive support to help you find the proper university and program, as well as assistance with visa applications and housing arrangements, to ensure a smooth transition to student life in Turkey.

That’s all, mates!

Studying in Turkey provides a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the country’s rich cultural history while also gaining a world-class education. So why wait? Contact Turkey Campus today to begin your academic journey in Turkey!