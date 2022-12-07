Coming home after a long day at work can be exhausting, so when you turn on your TV or laptop to access Peacock TV in the UK or any other streaming site, it is supposed to be a calming experience. But you will be surprised to know that billions of credentials-stuffing attacks hit streaming services every year.

Even with robust cybersecurity infrastructure in place, it can be quite difficult for streaming services to completely prevent these attacks from occurring. The most significant targets of these attacks were online music and video streaming services. This shows that even if you believe a website or app to be secure, you need to ensure that you take steps to protect yourself.

You can’t be fully protected from cyber attacks but you can ensure that you do all you can to protect your precious personal and financial information. So, in this blog, we will discuss the three things you can do to enhance your online security in the UK.

3 Great Tips For Improve Online Security For Streaming

1. Strong Passwords & Multi-Factor Authentication

Using a strong password is common sense. It protects you from the most basic attacks such as brute force attacks and dictionary attacks. So, it is always recommended to create strong passwords with capital and small letters, numbers, and special letters.

It is also recommended that you stay away from using basic passwords like names, birthdays or other such dates, or even easy passwords like “00000000” and such. These passwords are usually the first guess of any hacker looking to breach your accounts and exploit them.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is an added layer of security. The most common form of MFA is two-factor authentication. Usually, you would only give your username and password to log in but using MFA means that you have to provide an added form of authentication.

This added form of authentication is usually a code sent to your phone number or email account. It can also be a link of authentication or something like that. So, if any hacker does try to get into your account(s), they will encounter this MFA and won’t be able to enter unless they get the code that was sent to you.

It isn’t perfect but the more factors of authentication you add, the harder you make it for any potential hackers to breach your accounts. Though, it can be a bit of a hassle to log in frequently.

2. Avoid Sharing Information That Can Be Cross-Referenced

One of the biggest issues that people can face is doxxing. Especially if you are a streamer who streams on platforms such as YouTube or Twitch. There have been multiple instances where a user has accidentally revealed their IP address, leading to their real location being exposed and their computers being attacked with DDoS attacks and them losing data.

We highly recommend not sharing such information. This includes past activities, geographical location, or other such private information, as hackers or cyber attackers use such information to cross-reference it with other information they might have about you to expose you.

They gather information in bits over time and store it in a database of information and even if they don’t attack you, they might sell your information and that of thousands of others to malicious third-party apps or advertisers, who might use this information in a negative manner.

3. Avoid Using Your Real Name

If you already have an account/brand where you are using your real name, then it might be too late but if you haven’t yet, then we highly recommend that you reconsider using your real name.

You should also use different email addresses or birthdays, as it lessens the chances of information being cross-referenced. In fact, any private information you share can be used to track you somehow. So, we highly recommend that you try to make yourself as anonymous on the internet as possible.

● Use a VPN

VPNs are highly secure tools that hide your real location and mask your IP address. This way, even if you accidentally reveal your IP address, if someone tries to launch a DDoS attack, they won’t be able to attack you.

VPNs can also get you access to different regions and restricted content, they also encrypt your connection so that you don’t become a victim of any Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) attacks.

Conclusion

Streaming isn’t as daunting or scary as it is made out to be but the internet is still a very unsecured place. This is why we want to ensure that you keep your internet connection, your personal information and yourself as safe as possible.

With all the listed tips, you should be able to stream smoothly and seamlessly without fearing any hackers or cyber attackers.