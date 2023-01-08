People use RVs to either go on small adventures or live for longer periods of time in an RV. Those who only use RVs for traveling or taking long trips have to store their RVs after they have completed a trip during the holiday season.

When you don’t need to use your RV anymore, you store it in a garage or some other place. But there are some steps and things you need to remember to ensure your RV will be in great condition once you’ll need it. From properly preparing your RV by using the help of a good camper cleaning service to carefully selecting a place to store your vehicle. If you are not very careful when storing your RV, you can create a lot of issues with it. So let’s go over some of the basic mistakes you can make while storing your RV and how you can avoid them.

RV Plumbing Care

Draining your lines (or winterizing them) is a must if you plan to leave your RV in a location that experiences below-freezing temperatures.

If not, you risk having water damage and fractured pipes (unless you intend to keep it indoors and/or plug it into a fantastic four-season package).

You can find instructions for this operation in your owner’s manual. You can also Google a tutorial for doing that or watch a YouTube video.

Things You’d Better Remove From RV

When storing your RV, you shouldn’t leave anything out that would even be remotely alluring to rodents. You might not consider things like toothpaste, cleaning supply bottles, etc.

The items you leave behind might not function properly if they freeze (or grow too heated). They might potentially break their housing, which would result in a leak.

Food is a clear example. Food will draw mice. The absolute last problem you want is mice in your RV. They may wreak havoc, damage wires, and upholstery, spread illnesses, and spread urine and feces all over your RV.

Awning

Before you store your RV, you need to check if your awning is wet or not. Open your awning and let it dry if it is wet. You need to keep it dry before storing your RV, which will prevent mold from forming. Also, if your awning is not covered, you will need to check it once a month to remove any wetness.

Tire Care

If you are storing your RV in a completely enclosed space, then you do not have to worry much about the tires. But remember to check your tires from time to time.

If you are storing the RV in an open area, then UV light and temperature fluctuations can damage the tires. You need to cover the tires and the spares that are attached to the RV.

Batteries

Not removing a battery is one of the mistakes you can make while storing your RV. You need to remove the battery from the RV before you store it. Batteries can discharge, freeze out and even crack or leak, and that will leave you losing a lot of money. So you need to store the battery properly.

Not Investing in an RV Cover

You should invest in an RV cover and buy one that will protect your RV. Sun rays, potential leaks, snow, rain, and some other things cannot affect your RV if you buy a perfect cover for your RV before storing it.

Not Cleaning Your Fridge

You need to empty and, in some cases, even remove the fridge from your RV before you store it. If there is a buildup in the fridge, you need to let it melt and then clean the fridge, so there is no chance of mold forming in there.





You will be able to store your RV properly if you follow the above guidelines and avoid mistakes. It will save you a lot of money because damage in the RV can cost you a lot of money.