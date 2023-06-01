Steve Lacy is a talented musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who rose to fame as the guitarist of the alternative R&B band The Internet. He has also released two solo albums, Apollo XXI and Gemini Rights, and collaborated with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Tyler, the Creator, and Calvin Harris. But how tall is Steve Lacy? And what else do we know about him?

Steve Lacy Height: 6 feet 1 inch

According to various sources, Steve Lacy height is 6 feet 1 inch or 1.85 meters. He has a slim build and weighs around 69 kg or 152 lbs. He has black hair and dark brown eyes. He also has several tattoos on his body, including a matching one with Lil Uzi Vert and Ye.

Steve Lacy Age: 25 years old

Steve Lacy was born on May 23, 1998, in Compton, California, U.S. He is currently 25 years old. His birth name is Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya. He is of mixed ethnicity, having a Filipino father and an African-American mother. His father died when he was 10 years old and he was raised by his mother along with his sisters.

Steve Lacy Career: From The Internet to Gemini Rights

Steve Lacy started playing guitar at a young age after being inspired by the video game Guitar Hero. He joined his high school jazz band where he met Jameel Bruner, who later invited him to join The Internet. The band was formed in 2011 by Syd and Matt Martians and has released five albums so far: Purple Naked Ladies , Feel Good , Ego Death , Hive Mind , and The Internet Presents: The Internet .

Steve Lacy also pursued a solo career and released his debut EP Steve Lacy’s Demo in 2017. He gained recognition for his work with other artists, such as co-writing and featuring on Tyler, the Creator’s song “911 / Mr. Lonely” with Frank Ocean, co-writing and producing Solange’s song “Almeda”, and co-producing Kendrick Lamar’s song “Pride”.

In 2019, he released his first studio album Apollo XXI , which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. He also appeared on Vampire Weekend’s song “Sunflower” that year. In 2020, he co-wrote and sang on Calvin Harris’s song “Live Without Your Love” under the alias Love Regenerator.

In 2022, he released his second studio album Gemini Rights , which debuted at number 9 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features songs like “Bad Habit”, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Dark Red”, “C U Girl”, “Mercury”, and “N Side”. Some of his musical influences include Thundercat, Erykah Badu, Pharrell Williams, Mac DeMarco, and Black Moth Super Rainbow.

Steve Lacy Personal Life: Bisexual and Single

Steve Lacy came out as bisexual in 2017 in an interview with Teen Vogue . He said that he had been attracted to both men and women since he was a child but did not label himself until he was older. He also said that he faced some challenges growing up in Compton as a queer person of color.

As of now, Steve Lacy does not seem to be dating anyone publicly. He has not confirmed any relationship rumors or posted any pictures with a potential partner on his social media accounts. He is probably focusing on his music career and enjoying his single life.

Conclusion

Steve Lacy is a rising star in the music industry who has impressed fans and critics alike with his versatile skills and unique style. He is also a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community who has spoken openly about his sexuality and identity. He is one of the most influential musicians of his generation and we can expect more great things from him in the future.