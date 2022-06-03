Truck accidents are some of the leading accidents based on statistics. In most cases, these accidents result in multiple accidents, and it can be hard to establish compensation and litigation. Our experienced truck accident lawyers in Tampa have represented many clients injured in truck accidents. We know how to investigate these cases and hold the negligent party responsible.

Here are the Steps Involved in Investigating a Truck Accident:

Reviewing the Police Report

The first step in any truck accident investigation is to obtain a copy of the police report. This will give an official account of what happened and the contact information for any witnesses. It is essential to review the report carefully, as there may be inaccuracies that can impact your case. In addition, the report can provide valuable insights into the cause of the accident. For instance, if the truck driver was speeding, this would be noted in the report.

Interviewing Witnesses

Once the police report is obtained, it is time to start talking to witnesses. This is important because witnesses can provide first-hand accounts of what happened. They can also help establish negligence on the part of the truck driver. In some cases, witnesses may have taken photos or videos of the accident. This evidence can be valuable in a truck accident claim.

Obtaining the Truck Driver’s Records

The next step is to obtain the truck driver’s records. This includes their driving history and any descriptions of prior accidents or violations. This information can be used to establish negligence on the truck driver’s part. In some cases, it may also be possible to use the truck driver’s records to prove that the trucking company was aware of their dangerous driving habits.

Investigating the Scene of the Accident

Once you have the police report and the truck driver’s records, it is time to investigate the accident scene. This is important because it can help to establish how the accident happened. In some cases, investigators may find evidence that suggests the truck driver was at fault. For instance, skid marks on the road indicate that the truck driver was speeding.

Reviewing and Discussing Your Medical Records

After the attorney has had a chance to investigate the accident and gather evidence, they will review your medical records. This is important because it will help establish the extent of your injuries. In some cases, you may need to undergo additional tests or treatment to document your injuries fully. Your attorney will work with your doctor to properly document all damages.

Evaluate Your Case

After the attorney has reviewed your medical records and investigated the accident, they will evaluate your case. This evaluation will consider the evidence gathered and the severity of your injuries. Based on this evaluation, the attorney will determine whether or not you have a valid claim. If they believe that you have a valid claim, they will begin negotiating with the trucking company.

Filing a Lawsuit

If the trucking company refuses to settle your claim, our truck accident lawyers in Tampa will help you file the claim. This is the last resort option, but it may be necessary to get the compensation you deserve. The attorneys will work with you to determine whether filing a lawsuit is the best course of action for your case.

Final Thought

These are the steps that are typically involved in a truck accident claim. It is important to remember that every case is different and that the specific details of your case will impact the way it is handled. However, by working with an experienced attorney, you can ensure that your claim is being handled in the best possible way.