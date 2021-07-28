





Popular boxing movies paint the boxing space as an area to escape life’s realities, build friendships and find meaning and direction. Over the years, boxing has become a popular way to improve health and fitness as it helps one build lean muscle and strengthen the heart and lungs. The sport is not all about fitness as it also increases trust in others, self-confidence and respect; it is often a tool for self-mastery and determination. The benefits of boxing are as follows.



Improve your fitness level



Fitness is vital for good health. Today, children often prefer scrolling through social media and playing video games, but they should incorporate exercise in their daily routines. Boxing is a cardio and strength training sport. Therefore, it helps make you fit like a runner while also building muscle and achieving a toned and defined body.



Create focus



The sport involves more than punching bags as it requires specific techniques that ensure optimum output power to avoid injury. Boxing requires maximum concentration to be successful – it is a physically demanding sport and also tests the child’s mental capabilities. Hence, they have to practice mental focus throughout the session. These focusing skills can then be utilised by youth when at school or college. Recent research shows children who are active and spend more time outdoors tend to concentrate better.



Learn self-defence techniques



The world is rife with trouble, so being able to defend oneself is often a valuable skill. Since boxing is a martial art, it teaches self-defence and self-control. Skills include uppercuts, jabs, and hooks, while the footwork and fitness level involved increase speed and awareness. In saying that, boxing coaches advocate for organised fighting, and the skills should only be used for self-defence when required.



Increase levels of confidence



Boxing trainers always push youth to be better. Children, therefore, become more confident through positive affirmations and encouragement. Other than that, boxing clubs arrange for boxing tournaments where children participate in boxing to win a prize. Each win and loss will teach a child a lesson on confidence.



Help set goals



Through boxing, youths can set achievable goals. The coach will push them to improve in a specific skill within a set amount of time to improve one’s potential. They could be required to decrease their running time or increase strength for effective boxing. Accomplishing such small goals will make kids feel proud of themselves. As a result, they learn to incorporate the skill in their daily life from working to achieve those goals.



Learn the art of respect



Even the fiercest boxing opponents hold each other in high regard in boxing as they understand the importance of winning and losing gracefully. This educates the youth to respect themselves, their peers and authority. They also learn to respect rules as the sport has guidelines that should be adhered to for a match to be successful.



Social development



Boxing is considered a social sport. It is an individual sport but gives kids opportunities to meet their peers because they train together while competing. Through training, they can meet like-minded people and make friends. The respect and confidence they learn make it easier for them to interact socially.



It also enables kids to travel for tournaments and experience new places. Since boxing leagues are categorised by age group, your child will make friends with people their age with different backgrounds.



It creates discipline

This is one of the most important lessons learned from boxing. Since the sport involves mental focus and physical strength, it challenges your child to build their character through self-discipline, which helps to improve behaviour.



An educational sport



This sport will enhance your child’s problem-solving skills and teach them about health and fitness. They will grow up appreciating the importance of a healthy diet and self-care. They will also learn proper boxing forms that prevent injuries.



Parents may consider boxing a dangerous sport and shy away from letting their children participate in it. Instead of having your child lead a sedentary life on screens all day, enrol them in boxing classes to keep them active and engage in something productive after school. They will also benefit by using boxing as a stress-relieving sport, as hitting the bag is a great way to release negative feelings.